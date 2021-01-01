पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:एक से 19 केंद्रों पर होगी इंटर परीक्षा, जूता-मोजा पर पाबंदी

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से 45 मिनट पूर्व गेट खुलेगा, परीक्षा में 20,097 परिक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

इंटरमीडिएट परीक्षा 2021 की सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। इस परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए जिले में 19 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। सोमवार से दो पालियों में आयोजित होनेवाली परीक्षा के तीनों संकाय में कुल 20097 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। परीक्षा में कला संकाय में लड़कियों की संख्या अधिक है जबकि विज्ञान संकाय में छात्रों की संख्या अधिक है। शांतिपूर्ण एवं कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा के संचालन के लिए सभी केंद्रों पर दण्डाधिकारी एवं पुलिस पदाधिकारियों की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। परीक्षा के दौरान कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करना होगा। अन्तर स्नातक सत्र 2019-21 की वार्षिक सैद्धांतिक परीक्षा 1 फरवरी से शुरू होकर 13 फरवरी तक चलेगी। परीक्षा के आयोजन के लिए सदर अनुमंडल सहरसा में 17 तथा सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में 2 परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं। प्रथम पाली का आयोजन सुबह 9.30 बजे से अपराह्न 12.45 बजे तथा द्वितीय पाली का आयोजन अपराह्न 1.45 बजे से 5 बजे तक होगा। परीक्षा में कुल 20097 छात्र-छात्राएं शामिल होंगे। जिसमें छात्रों की संख्या 11940 तथा छात्राओं की संख्या 8157 होगी। विज्ञान संकाय में कुल 9108 छात्र-छात्राए हैं। इस संकाय में छात्रों की संख्या छात्राओं की संख्या से तीन गुना से अधिक है। छात्रों की संख्या 7061 तथा छात्राओं की संख्या 2047 है। कला संकाय में कुल 10308 परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। कला संकाय में छात्रों की संख 4374 तथा छात्राओं की संख्या 5934 है। वाणिज्य संकाय में मात्र 681 परीक्षार्थी हैं जिसमें लड़कों की संख्या 505 तथा लड़कियों की संख्या 176 है। परीक्षा के लिए सदर अनुमंडल सहरसा में जिला स्कूल, जिला गर्ल्स स्कूल, अनुग्रह नारायण सिंह स्मारक उच्च विद्यालय, रमेश झा महिला कॉलेज, मनोहर उच्च विद्यालय सहरसा, रूपवती कन्या उच्च विद्यालय, आरएनएम लॉ कॉलेज, एमएलटी कॉलेेज, पीजी सेंटर, आरएम कॉलेज, इवनिंग कॉलेज, राजकीय पॉलिटेक्निक, बीएस इंटर कॉलेज सिमराहा, एसएनएसआरकेएस कॉलेज, प्रेमलता अमरेंद्र मिश्र इंटर कॉलेज, मनोहर उच्च विद्यालय बैजनाथपुर एवं एकलव्या सेंट्रल स्कूल में बनाया गया है। सिमरी बख्तियारपुर अनुमंडल क्षेत्र में डीसी इंटर कॉलेज एवं उच्च विद्यालय सिमरी बख्तियारपुर में परीक्षा केंद्र बनाए गए हैं।

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण परीक्षा हॉल में नहीं लाना है
परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से 45 मिनट पूर्व गेट खोला जाएगा। परीक्षा कक्ष में कोई भी परीक्षार्थी अथवा वीक्षक मोबाइल व अन्य इलेक्ट्रॉनिक उपकरण लेकर प्रवेश नहीं करेंगे। परीक्षार्थी परीक्षा में जूता मोजा पहन कर शामिल नहीं हो सकते हैं। मास्क लगाकर तथा हाथ को सेनिटाइज कर ही परीक्षा केन्द्र पर उपस्थित होना होगा। इसके अलावा परीक्षार्थी अपने साथ लाए पानी ही पीयेंगे। परीक्षा केंद्र से 200 गज की दूरी में रहने, घुमने तथा भीड़ लगाने की अनुमति नहीं है। डीईओ जयशंकर प्रसाद ठाकुर ने बताया कि कदाचार मुक्त एवं शांति पूर्ण परीक्षा के सफल संचालन के लिए सारी तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser