खेलकूद:खगड़िया ने मधेपुरा की टीम को चार विकेट से पराजित किया

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
खेल के बाद एक साथ विजेता टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
खेल के बाद एक साथ विजेता टीम।
  • कोसी स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी के तत्वावधान में सहरसा स्टेडियम में परमेश्वर कुंवर-लहटन चौधरी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का खेला गया तीसरा मैच

कोसी स्पोर्ट्स एकेडमी के तत्वावधान में सहरसा स्टेडियम में चल रहे 15वें परमेश्वर कुंवर-लहटन चौधरी स्मृति क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के तीसरे दिन गुरुवार को खगड़िया बनाम मधेपुर के बैच मैच का आयोजन हुआ। तीसरे दिन की मैच में खगड़िया की टीम ने मधेपुरा की टीम को 4 विकेट से पराजित कर दिया। खेल की शुरुआत में भाजपा नेता डॉ. शशिशेखर झा ने खिलाड़ियों से परिचय प्राप्त किया। मधेपुरा के कप्तान जीशू केरैशी ने टाॅस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी का निर्णय लिया। खगड़िया के गेंदबाज सचिन की धारदार गेंदबाजी के कारण मधेपुरा की टीम निर्धारित 20 ओवर में केवल 93 रन ही बना सकी। सचिन ने 17 रन देकर 3 विकेट लिया। निर्धारित 94 रन के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए खगड़िया की तरफ से संदीप और राहुल ने पारी की शुरुआत की। खगड़िया के राहुल सिंह ने सर्वाधिक 37 रनों की पारी खेली जिसकी बदौलत खगड़िया ने 12वें ओवर में ही 4 विकेट से मैच जीत लिया। मधेपुरा के कप्तान जिशान जीशू ने शानदार गेंदबाजी करते हुए 4 विकेट चटकाए। एंपायर की भूमिका में अजय कुमार और मनोहर ने निभाई जबकि साहिल ने कमेंट्री किया। स्कोरर की भूमिका में अंकित थे। अमन के द्वारा मैच की लाईव स्कोरिंग क्रिग्स हीरोज एप्लिकेशन पर किया गया। एकेडमी के सचिव रौशन सिंह धोनी ने बताया कि आज सहरसा अंडर 14 का मैच मधेपुरा अंडर 14 से होगा। आयोजन समिति के प्रवक्ता त्रिदिव सिंह ने बताया कि आज के मैच के सफल आयोजन में विष्णु कुमार, आकाश भारद्वाज, साहिल कुमार, प्रियांशु, आदित्य राज, अंकित सिंह, सुमित कुमार, मून कुमार की मुख्य भूमिका रही। आज के मैच में मुख्य रूप से पिंटू पराशर, समीर पाठक, विप्लव रंजन, ज्ञानेंद्र ज्ञानू, राजू सिंह, नौशाद आलम इत्यादि उपस्थित रहे।

रैशना की टीम ने विराटपुर को 37 रन से किया पराजित

पतरघट | प्रखंड क्षेत्र उच्च विद्यालय धबौली के खेल मैदान में बाबा अर्जुन दास टी 20 क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का तीसरा लीग मैच रैशना और विराटपुर के बीच खेला गया। जिसका उद्घाटन धबौली दक्षिणी पंचायत पैक्स अध्यक्ष रुद्रानंद कुमार के द्वारा किया गया। टूर्नामेंट का तीसरा लीग मैच में रैशना की टीम ने विराटपुर की टीम को 37 रन से पराजित किया। वहीं, रैशना की टीम ने टॉस जीत कर बल्लेबाजी करने का निर्णय लिया। बल्लेबाजी करते हुए रैशना की टीम ने निर्धारित ओवर में 220 रन बनाए। उसके जबाब में उतरी विराटपुर की 19 ओवर 3 गेंद में 163 रन पर सभी ऑल आउट हो गई। जिसमें रैशना की टीम के इसराहील को मैन ऑफ द मैच दिया गया। इस मौके पर राजीव सिंह ननकू, नितीश, प्रियांशु, रणबीर, विपुल, भवेश सहित कई अन्य लोगों मौजूद रहे।

