निर्देश:किशोर और अमीर राम भाजपा से निष्कासित

सहरसा4 घंटे पहले
जनसंपर्क करते निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी किशोर।
  • भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय के निर्देश पर 6 वर्षों के लिए निष्कासित

सहरसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से बतौर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बन कर चुनाव लड़ रहे भाजपा के बागी पूर्व विधायक किशोर कुमार एवं सोनवर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से दि प्लुरल्स पार्टी से चुनाव मैदान में उतरे स्थानीय भाजपा नेता अमीर राम को भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश नेतृत्व के निर्देश पर पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया है। जिलाध्यक्ष दिवाकर सिंह ने कहा भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष डॉ. संजय जायसवाल के निर्देश पर दोनों पार्टी नेताओं की प्राथमिक सदस्यता रद्द करते हुए 6 साल के लिए पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया है। सहरसा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी किशोर कुमार भाजपा के घोषित अधिकृत उम्मीदवार आलोक रंजन के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। जबकि सोनवर्षा विधानसभा क्षेत्र से जनता दल यूनाइटेड के घोषित उम्मीदवार निवर्तमान विधायक रत्नेश सादा के खिलाफ अमीर राम चुनाव मैदान में बजाप्ता बागी प्रत्याशी के रूप में डटे हैं। पार्टी के जिलाध्यक्ष ने जारी प्रेस बयान में दोनों नेताओं को निष्कासित करने की सूचना मीडिया को दी है।

कुछ लोग बिहार में भाजपा को कमजोर करने की कोशिश में लगे हैं : किशोर

सहरसा | भाजपा से निष्कासित किए गए पूर्व विधायक और सहरसा विधान सभा क्षेत्र से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी किशोर कुमार ने कहा है कि कुछ लोग कीड़ा बनकर बिहार में भाजपा को कमजोर करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, उनके ही बदौलत आज पार्टी ने उस आदमी को उम्मीदवार बनाया, जिसे वर्ष 2015 के विधानसभा चुनाव में जनता ने 40 हजार से अधिक मतों से नकार दिया था।
दावा किया कि सहरसा में इस बार की लड़ाई जनता के सेवक और धनबल, बाहुबल, अनैतिकता के खिलाफ है। सहरसा नगर के वार्ड संख्या 33 और 39 में अपने जनसंपर्क कार्यक्रम के दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि मैं तो अपने मन से उम्मीदवार बना भी नहीं। हमें जनता ने कहा कि क्या हुआ ? आपको पार्टी ने टिकट नहीं दिया ? हमने जनता के आदेश को मानकर चुनाव में आने का फैसला किया। मैं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से प्रभावित होकर भाजपा में गया था। आज भी उनसे प्रभावित हूं। मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार से भी प्रभावित हूं।

