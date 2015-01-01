पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमीन की मापी हुई:सरकारी भूमि पर अवैध दखल करने पर जमीन की हुई मापी

सोनबर्षाराज41 मिनट पहले
क्षेत्र के देहद पंचायत में पंचायत सरकार भवन निर्माण को लेकर चयनित सरकारी भूमि पर अवैध रूप से दखल करने के मामले में अंचल कार्यालय द्वारा जारी नोटिस के बाद मंगलवार को अंचल निरीक्षक प्रभात कुमार की मौजूदगी में अंचल अमीन द्वारा उक्त जमीन की मापी की गई। साथ ही पंचायत सरकार भवन निर्माण के लिए चयनित अनबाद सर्वसाधारण भूमि की मापी प्रतिवेदन अंचल कार्यालय को सुपुर्द किया गया। इसके बाबत सीआई प्रभात कुमार ने बताया कि चयनित भूमि का सीमांकन कर पीलर गड़वा दिया गया है। संवेदक को पंचायत सरकार भवन निर्माण के लिए नींव खुदाई की जा सकती है। बताते चलें कि मुखिया तुम सिंह ने सीओ को आवेदन देकर कहा था कि पंचायत स्थित खेसरा 1196, रकवा 79 डिसमल एवं खेसरा रकवा 38 डिसमल भूमि अनबाद सर्वसाधारण है। जो पंचायत सरकार भवन निर्माण के लिए चयनित है।

