परेशानी:शव के साथ मधेपुरा-अतलखा मार्ग तीन घंटे तक किया जाम

पतरघट2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • टेकनमा में रहस्यमय तरीके नाबालिग की हुई थी मौत
  • आरोप : परिजनों ने कहा प्राथमिकी में उनकी बात अंकित नहीं की गई

धबौली दक्षिणी पंचायत अंतर्गत टेकनमा बहियार में सोमवार को प्रेम-प्रसंग में प्रेमिका की रहस्यमय मौत की घटना ने तूल पकड़ लिया है और पीड़ित परिजनों ने मंगलवार की दोपहर बाद ओपी के सामने मधेपुरा-अतलखा मुख्य मार्ग पर शव रख कर घंटों जाम कर आक्रोश प्रकट किया। मृतका सुबो कुमारी के पिता सतन मंडल, मां माला देवी एवं चाची गीता देवी सहित अन्य परिजनों का कहना था कि पतरघट पुलिस द्वारा उनकी बातों को प्राथमिकी में अंकित नहीं किया गया। शव को तीन घंटे बाद विधि व्यवस्था प्रभारी पु.अ.नि उदय कुमार सिंह द्वारा ओपी अध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार से मोबाइल पर बात कराते हुए मधेपुरा अतलखा मुख्य मार्ग पर सड़क जाम को हटवाया गया। मालूम हो कि धबौली दक्षिणी पंचायत के टेकनमा वार्ड संख्या 8 निवासी सतन मंडल उर्फ सत्यनारायण मंडल की 15 वर्षीय पुत्री सुबो कुमारी सोमवार की सुबह धान काटने के लिए बहियार गई हुई थी। इसी बीच बहियार स्थित एक बगीचे में कुछ घंटे बाद लड़की का शव मिला। पड़ोसी सचिन मंडल से प्रेम-प्रसंग चलने की बात सामने आ रही है और कहा जा रहा है कि बहियार में शादी करने के लिए प्रताड़ित किया गया था। जिसके कारण आक्रोशित होकर उनकी पुत्री ने आत्महत्या कर ली। आवेदन में आत्महत्या करने के लिए उकसाने का भी आरोप लगाते हुए रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई गई है। लेकिन इस बात को रिपोर्ट में अंकित नहीं किया गया है। ओपी अध्यक्ष अजीत कुमार ने बताया कि मृतिका के पिता द्वारा दिए आवेदन पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में सहरसा भेजा गया है। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट एवं पुलिस अनुसंधान में मामला सामने आने पर दोषी कार्रवाई से नहीं बच पाएगा।

