परेशानी:मुख्य सड़कों पर दोपहर में दो घंटे तक लगा जाम

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
बंगाली बाजार में लगी जाम में फंसे वाहन - Dainik Bhaskar
बंगाली बाजार में लगी जाम में फंसे वाहन
  • 12:30 बजे से लगभग 2:30 बजे तक शहर की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था चरमराई परिक्षार्थियों को हुई परेशानी

गुरुवार को दोपहर 12:30 बजे से लगभग 2:30 बजे तक शहर पूरी तरह अस्त-व्यस्त रही। शहर के लगभग सभी प्रमुख सड़क जाम में फंसी रही। ऐसे में इंटर परीक्षा के चौथे दिन प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा देकर घर लौटने वाले छात्रों एवं उनके परिजनों को जहां काफी परेशानी हुई। वहीं दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा देने पहुंच रहे इंटर के छात्रों को भी अपने-अपने परीक्षा केंद्र तक जाने में कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ा। ऐसे में वे गली-मोहल्ले के रास्ते से निकलकर परीक्षा केंद्र तक पहुंचने की जुगत करते रहे। वहीं कई परीक्षार्थी पैदल ही अपने-अपने परीक्षा केंद्र तक पहुंचने में भलाई समझी।

घर पहुंचने में शाम हो गई : कन्हैया
सिमरी बख्तियारपुर अनुमंडल के एक परहा गांव निवासी कन्हैया कुमार एवं शिवम कुमार ने बताया कि वे लोग प्रथम पाली की परीक्षा देने आरएम कॉलेज गए थे। परीक्षा देकर लौटने के बाद बंगाली बाजार के जाम में फंस गए हैं। डेढ़ घंटे से जाम में फंसे हैं। एमएलटी कॉलेज से ही जाम लगी हुई है। घर पहुंचने में शाम हो जाएगी।

पैदल ही निकलना पड़ा : दीपिका
वही रमेश झा महिला कॉलेज परीक्षा केंद्र पहुंचने की जुगत कर रही छात्रा दीपिका और उसकी मां ने बताया कि वे सौर बाजार से परीक्षा देने पहुंचे हैं। बस से पहले बस स्टैंड पहुंची। वहां से ई-रिक्शा से केंद्र तक जाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन जाम इतनी लगी है कि पैदल भी निकलना मुश्किल हो रहा है। परीक्षा छूट सकती है। इसीलिए तेजी से पैदल निकल रही हैं।

बंगाली बाजार ढाला दो बार बंद हुआ
2:30 बजे से जाम लगी हुई है। जाम छुड़ाने में काफी परेशानी हो रही है। बंगाली बाजार ढाला दो बार बंद हुआ। जिससे शहर की सड़कों पर वाहनों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। जिसके कारण जाम लग रही है। एसके पाल, एसआई

