सुविधा:सहरसा में लगेगा मखाना का प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट, बढ़ेगा रोजगार और स्वरोजगार

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गोर लगै छी...पटेल मैदान में आयोजित चुनावी सभा में प्रधानमंत्री बोले

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी मंगलवार की दोपहर करीब 12:45 बजे पटेल मैदान के मुख्य मंच पर पहुंचते ही चारों तरफ घूम-घूम कर पहले जनता को प्रणाम किया फिर मैथिली भाषा में कहा - “गोर लगै छि। प्रधानमंत्री के ये दो शब्द सुनते ही पंडाल में मौजूद भीड़ ने देर तक तालियां बजाकर पीएम का स्वागत किया। फिर उन्होंने कहा मिथिला के पावन धरती पर सब को प्रणाम है। सभा को संबोधित करते हुए उन्होंने कहा बिहार में एक-एक योजना है जो देश और विदेश में धूम मचा सकती है। अभी तक बिहार के 30 जिलों का चयन हुआ है। जैसे सहरसा, मधेपुरा और सुपौल में मखाना उत्पादन के लिए चयन किया गया है। यहां मखाना के प्रोसेसिंग प्लांट लगाए जाएंगे। जिससे मखाना को देश ही नहीं बल्कि विदेशों में भी पहचान मिलेगी। इस प्रकार के उत्पादन से रोजगार और स्वरोजगार के अवसर बढ़ेंगे। पीएम ने कहा जिस प्रकार कृष्ण भगवान ने अंगुली पर गोवर्धन पर्वत को उठाया था। वैसे ही आपके अंगुली पर लोकतंत्र के सौभाग्य का जो टीका लगने वाला है, मतदान करने वाले हैं, आपके एक-एक वोट की ताकत है, जो बिहार के एक उज्जवल भविष्य की नींव रखेगी। जो बिहार की ताकत बनने वाली है। उन्होंने कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच हो रहे चुनाव को लोकतंत्र का बड़ा उत्सव बताते हुए कहा कि आत्मनिर्भर बिहार एवं बिहार की गाथा लिखना है। बिहार आपका है। बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में फिर से सरकार बनने जा रही है। एक-एक बूथ तक पहुंचना है। उन्होंने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के समय में अगर आप सरकार की ताकत नहीं बनते, तो बहुत बड़ी तबाही मचती। आज पूरी दुनिया भारत की ताकत से परिचित है। भारत ने कैसे अपने गरीबों को के लिए मुफ्त में अनाज बांटा। बीते 8 महीने से पूरी निष्ठा से गरीबों की सेवा की। बिहार के किसानों की मेहनत से पूरा देश वाकिफ है। वहीं इनसब के अलावा पीएम की सभा को लेकर सभा स्थल पर सुरक्षा के लिए विशेष इंतजाम किए गए थे। हर किसी की मेटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की जा रही थी।

