तैयारी:मैट्रिक और इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा कल से होगी

सहरसा /मधेपुरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कोविड-19 के गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह से होगा पालन, 69 हजार परीक्षार्थी होंगे शामिल

बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति की मैट्रिक व इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा 11 से 17 नवंबर तक होम सेंटर पर होगी। दोनाें कक्षा की परीक्षा में 69 हजार परीक्षार्थी शामिल होंगे। विभाग ने इसके लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। शिक्षा विभाग के अनुसार पूर्व में इंटर सेंटअप परीक्षा में साइंस संकाय में भौतिकी और गणित विषय की परीक्षा ली जा चुकी है। यह परीक्षा मान्य हाेगी। शेष विषयों की परीक्षा के लिए शेड्यूल जारी कर दिया गया है। दृष्टि बाधित परीक्षार्थियों के लिए मैट्रिक सेंटअप परीक्षा में विज्ञान व गणित विषय की जगह संगीत है। वहीं 18 व 19 नवंबर को प्रायोगिक परीक्षा होगी। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी जगतपति चौधरी ने बताया कि वार्षिक माध्यमिक परीक्षा-2020 में शामिल होने वाले नियमित व स्वतंत्र कोटि के छात्र-छात्राओं की सेंटअप सैद्धांतिक व प्रायोगिक परीक्षा 11 नवंबर से 17 नवंबर तथा 18 व 19 को होगी। मैट्रिक व इंटरमीडिएट की सेंटअप परीक्षा दो पालियों में आयोजित होगी। मैट्रिक की पहली पाली सुबह 9:30 से दोपहर 12:15 बजे तक तथा दूसरी पाली दोपहर 1:45 से शाम पांच बजे तक होगी। वहीं इंटरमीडिएट सेंटअप परीक्षा की पहली पाली सुबह 9:30 से दोपहर 12:45 बजे तथा दूसरी पाली दोपहर 1:45 से शाम पांच बजे तक आयोजित होगी। बोर्ड ने कोरोना को देखते हुए सेंटअप परीक्षा के लिए आवश्यक गाइडलाइन का पालन सुनिश्चित कराने का भी निर्देश दिया है। बोर्ड ने मैट्रिक व इंटरमीडिएट सेंटअप परीक्षा में सहभागिता अनिवार्य कर दी गई है। जो परीक्षार्थी सेंटअप परीक्षा में शामिल नहीं होंगे उन्हें मुख्य परीक्षा में बैठने की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी। सेंटअप परीक्षा का रिजल्ट प्रधानाध्यापक को बोर्ड को उपलब्ध कराना होगा। डीईओ ने बताया कि जिले में कोविड-19 के संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए दिशा-निर्देश दिया गया है। संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कठोरता पूर्वक होगा। इस कार्य के लिए सभी प्रतिनिधि पर्याप्त आपसी दूरी का अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाकर रहेंगे। लापरवाही बरतने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पहली बार बोर्ड भेज रहा है प्रश्न पत्र
पहली बार बोर्ड द्वारा भेजे गए प्रश्न पत्र के आधार पर परीक्षा आयोजित होगी। लिहाजा परीक्षा की पूरी रूपरेखा फाइनल परीक्षा की तरह होगी। इसका फायदा यह होगा कि छात्र-छात्राओं को मुख्य परीक्षा का अभ्यास हो जाएगा। इसके पहले स्कूल में तैयार प्रश्न पत्र के आधार पर परीक्षा ली जाती थी। इसके अलावा कोरोना से बचाव को लेकर दिशा-निर्देश जारी किया गया है। विभाग द्वारा सभी प्रधानों को पर्याप्त बेंच-डेस्क लगाने, परीक्षा कक्ष में प्रवेश करते वक्त सैनिटाइज करने व परीक्षा कक्ष में सैनिटाइजर की व्यवस्था रखने, परीक्षार्थियों को अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाने का निर्देश दिया गया।

