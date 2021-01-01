पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:एक दिन मेें चार डिग्री सेल्सियस लुढ़का पारा

सहरसा40 मिनट पहले
सोमवार को सूरज के नहीं निकला। रविवार के बनिस्पत अधिकतम तापमान में 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की कमी हुई। एक दिन में 4 डिग्री पारा लुढ़कने से लोग सिहरने को मजबूर हो गए। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी 1.5 डिग्री की कमी आई। सोमवार को अधिकतम 14.5 डिग्री व न्यूनतम पारा 9.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।

