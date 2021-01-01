पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी खबर:हर माह 100 से ज्यादा ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर बचेगा

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में लगी ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर मशीन से मरीज को मिल रहा ऑक्सीजन। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में लगी ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर मशीन से मरीज को मिल रहा ऑक्सीजन।
  • सदर अस्पताल में आ गई ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर मशीन जो 24 घंटे वातावरण से ऑक्सीजन अवशोषित कर मरीजों को देगी
  • पहले की खपत : अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में हर माह 90 व ओटी में 24 सिलेंडर की खपत होती थी
  • फायदा : अगर मरीज को ऑक्सीजन मिलना बंद हुआ तो ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर मशीन से डॉक्टर को पता चल जाएगा

सदर अस्पताल के मरीजों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। अब उन्हें ऑक्सीजन के लिए इंतजार नहीं करना पड़ेगा। साथ ही उचित मात्रा में एवं आवश्यकतानुसार ऑक्सीजन उन तक पहुंचता रहेगा। ऑक्सीजन के खत्म होने के साथ ही मशीन इसकी जानकारी भी उपलब्ध करा देगा। जिससे तुरंत मरीज को दूसरे विकल्प ऑक्सीजन गैस सिलिंडर से ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध करवा दी जाएगी। सदर अस्पताल में अत्याधुनिक ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर मशीन मंगवाई गई है। इस मशीन से माह में 10 ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर से ज्यादा का बचेगा। एक दर्जन मशीन को आपातकाल कक्ष, शल्य कक्ष सहित नवजात शिशु गहन चिकित्सा कक्ष में लगाया गया है। मशीन में ऑक्सीजन सप्लाई के कई अत्याधुनिक औजार लगे हैं। जिससे ऑक्सीजन की सप्लाई निर्बाध रूप से हो रही है। जहां यह दर्शायी जाती है। ऑक्सीजन के खत्म होने की भी सूचना मरीज सहित इलाज कर रहे चिकित्सक दल को मिल जाती है। जिससे तुरंत वैकल्पिक ऑक्सीजन मरीज को लगा दी जाती है। जिससे ऐसे में मरीजों को ऑक्सीजन की कमी कभी नहीं हो पाती है।

इमरजेंसी वार्ड में दो से तीन ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की खपत प्रतिदिन हो रही थी
सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में लगभग 2 से 3 ऑक्सीजन गैस सिलेंडर की खपत प्रतिदिन हो रही थी। ऐसे में प्रति महीने कम से कम 90 गैस ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर की आवश्यकता खत्म हो गई है। साथ ही ओटी कक्ष में भी लगभग दो दर्जन ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर प्रति महीने खपत होती थी। अब ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर लगा दिए जाने के बाद उक्त खपत भी पूरी तरह बंद हो गई है।

नवजात शिशु को भी मिली सुविधा
सदर अस्पताल परिसर में अवस्थित नवजात शिशु गहन चिकित्सा कक्ष में भी पूर्व से लगे दो पुराने ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर कार्यरत थे। जिनमें से एक खराब हो गई थी। ऐसे में नवजात शिशु गहन कक्ष में 6 नई ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर मशीन लगा दी गई है। जिससे नवजात शिशु को भी निर्बाध रूप से 24 घंटे ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध होता रहेगा। मशीन में नेबुलाइजर की भी व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित है। ऐसे में नेबुलाइजर के मरीजों को अब सदर अस्पताल से बाहर रेफर नहीं किया जाएगा। उनका भी इलाज सदर अस्पताल में ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर से कर दिया जाएगा।

मशीन से ऑक्सीजन गैस सिलेंडर की खपत कम हुई
सदर अस्पताल इमरजेंसी वार्ड के इंचार्ज सह स्टाफ नर्स ए ग्रेड अमरदीप शाह ने बताया कि सदर अस्पताल के इमरजेंसी वार्ड में कुल 4 ऑक्सीजन कंसंट्रेटर उपलब्ध करवा दी गई है। इमरजेंसी वार्ड में प्रतिदिन दो से तीन ऑक्सीजन गैस सिलेंडर की खपत हो रही थी। मशीन आने के बाद उक्त खपत पूरी तरह बंद हो गई है। मशीन में नेबुलाइजर सिस्टम भी है। पूर्व में नेबुलाइजर के मरीजों को रेफर कर दिया जाता था। अब उनका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में संभव है। उन्होंने बताया कि ग्लूकोमीटर ही सदर अस्पताल में उपलब्ध हो गई है। साथ ही अन्य अत्याधुनिक व्यवस्था के लिए पत्राचार किया गया है।

