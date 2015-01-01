पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुविधा:जल्द एक दर्जन से अधिक मेमू और डेमू ट्रेनें चलेंगी

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सहरसा से सवारी ट्रेनों के परिचालन की प्रक्रिया शुरू

सहरसा सहित समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के प्रमुख रूटों पर जल्द ही लगभग एक दर्जन से अधिक मेमू व डेमू ट्रेनों के परिचालन की प्रकिया शुरू की जा सकती है। जिसको लेकर रेलवे बोर्ड में प्रस्ताव भेजा जा रहा है। बीते 18 नवंबर को जारी पत्र के अनुसार ट्रेनों के परिचालन को लेकर प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है। जिसमें कई पैसेंजर ट्रेनों को शामिल किया गया है। प्रस्ताव में शामिल ट्रेनों में ट्रेन संख्या - 03350 समस्तीपुर से सहरसा मेमू सवारी गाड़ी , ट्रेन संख्या - 03349 सहरसा-समस्तीपुर सवारी ट्रेन , ट्रेन संख्या - 03252 समस्तीपुर-सहरसा सवारी ट्रेन, ट्रेन संख्या - 03251 सहरसा-समस्तीपुर सवारी ट्रेन के अलावे कई अन्य रूट के ट्रेन को शामिल किया गया है। जिसमें समस्तीपुर-मुजफ्फरपुर मेमू सवारी ट्रेन, मुजफ्फरपुर समस्तीपुर सवारी ट्रेन, बरौनी-कटिहार सवारी ट्रेन, कटिहार-बरौनी सवारी ट्रेन का नाम शामिल है। जयनगर से भागलपुर के बीच नयी ट्रेन चलाने का प्रस्ताव तैयार किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें