सुविधा:25 करोड़ से सदर अस्पताल में बनेगा मदर-चाइल्ड हॉस्पिटल

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
सदर अस्पताल परिसर जहां बनेगा मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल
  • कोरोना पूर्व मिली थी निर्माण की स्वीकृति, सीएस बोले- हॉस्पिटल के लिए स्थान किया गया चिह्नित
  • अत्याधुनिक सुविधा से लैस इस अस्पताल में गर्भवती महिलाओं व नवजात शिशुओं की देखरेख के लिए होगी समुचित व्यवस्था, जल्द शुरू होगा निर्माण

सदर अस्पताल में बहुत जल्द 25 करोड़ की लागत से मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल का निर्माण कार्य शुरू होगा। लगभग 25 करोड़ की लागत से सदर अस्पताल परिसर में मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल की नींव रखी जाएगी। इस अस्पताल के बन जाने से जिले के नवजात बच्चे सहित गर्भवती महिलाओं को काफी सुविधा मिलने लगेगी। बिहार के कई जिलों में मदर-चाइल्ड अस्पताल बनकर तैयार हो चुका है। साथ ही कुछ जिलों में निर्माण कार्य चल रहा है। सहरसा के सदर अस्पताल में कोरोना महामारी के पूर्व ही मदर-चाइल्ड अस्पताल खुलने की सभी प्रक्रिया तय हो गई थी। वहीं बनने वाले अस्पताल की प्राक्कलित राशि लगभग 25 करोड़ बतायी जा रही है। कोरोना महामारी के दौरान सरकारी कार्यों में लगी रोक के कारण अस्पताल निर्माण का कार्य शुरू नहीं हो सका था। जबकि लॉकडाउन खत्म होने के बाद इसकी प्रक्रिया तेज की गई थी। हालांकि बीच में विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण लगे चुनाव आचार संहिता में निर्माण का मामला फंस गया था। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि कोरोना महामारी से पूर्व ही सहरसा सदर अस्पताल परिसर में अलग मदर-चाइल्ड अस्पताल बनने की स्वीकृति मिल गई थी। स्वीकृति के अनुसार परिसर में ही जगह को भी चिह्नित कर लिया गया था। साथ ही अस्पताल के निर्माण में लगभग 25 करोड़ की प्राकलन राशि की भी विभाग में स्वीकृति के लिए भेज दी गई थी।

जच्चा-बच्चा के लिए एक छत के नीचे मिलेगी सभी सुविधा
मदर चाइल्ड अस्पताल में जहां गर्भवती महिलाओं के लिए अत्याधुनिक सभी स्वास्थ्य उपकरण होंगे। वहीं नवजात बच्चे के लिए भी स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सभी सुविधाएं उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी। जिससे मातृ और शिशु मृत्यु दर में काफी कमी दर्ज होगी। साथ ही गर्भवती माताओं एवं नवजात शिशुओं को स्वास्थ्य संबंधी सुविधा एक ही छत के नीचे उपलब्ध हो जाएगी।

