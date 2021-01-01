पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Mukhtar Alam, A Resident Of Sitanabad, Will Be Conferred With The Maithili Savi Award In Madhubani On February 8 For The Awakening Of Maithili Language.

सम्मान:मैथिली भाषा के जनजागृति के लिए सिटानाबाद निवासी मुख्तार आलम को आठ फरवरी को मधुबनी में मैथिली सेवी सम्मान से नवाजा जाएगा

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • युवा साहित्यकार को सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक समिति मधुबनी ने की पुरस्कार देने की घोषणा

मैथिली भाषा अभियानी व पेशे से शिक्षक कुमेदान टोला सिटानाबाद निवासी मुख्तार आलम को मैथिली सेवी सम्मान से नवाजा जाएगा। मैथिली भाषा एवं साहित्यिक उत्थान और जनजागृति के लिए किए गए अनेक महत्वपूर्ण काम को देखते हुए युवा साहित्यकार को सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक समिति मधुबनी ने मैथिली सेवी सम्मान से सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की है। उन्हें यह सम्मान सोमवार 8 फरबरी को मधुबनी में प्रदान किया जाएगा। इससे पूर्व में भी मुख्तार आलम को अखिल भारतीय मिथिला संघ दिल्ली एवं युवा विचार मंच जैसे संस्थाओं द्वारा सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। मुख्तार आलम ने 2012 में राज्यस्तरीय निबंध प्रतियोगिता में प्रथम स्थान प्राप्त किया था। वे साहित्यिक, सामाजिक संस्था मैथिली शब्द लोक के संस्थापक एवं संचालक हैं तथा संस्था के बैनर तले मैथिली के विभिन्न कार्यक्रम करते रहते हैं। मुख्तार आलम को मैथिली सेवी सम्मान मिलने की घोषणा से वरिष्ठ साहित्यकारों में हर्ष का माहौल है। सामाजिक-सांस्कृतिक समिति द्वारा मुख्तार आलम को पुरस्कृत किए जाने की घोषणा पर डॉ. ललितेश मिश्र, डॉ. महेंद्र झा, डॉ. राम चैतन्य धीरज, डॉ. रामनरेश सिंह, अरविंद मिश्र नीरज, कुलानंद झा, केदार कानन, हरिशंकर श्रीवास्तव शलभ, मुक्तेश्वर सिंह, डॉ. अरविंद श्रीवास्तव, रमण कुमार सिंह, डॉ. अरुणाभ सौरभ, रमण झा, सुमन शेखर आजाद, रणविजय राज, डॉ. रफत परवेज, राजन झा, डॉ. रणजीत सिंह, सुभाष चन्द्र झा आदि ने बधाई दी।

