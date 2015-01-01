पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

करवाई:खुद की जगह बेटे से ड्यूटी कराने वाले डॉक्टर पर कार्रवाई नहीं, सिर्फ सवाल

सहरसा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल के अलावा डॉक्टर रंजीत ने निजी क्लीनिक भी खोल रखी है।
  • 23 नवंबर को सदर अस्पताल के ओटी में डॉ. रंजीत मिश्रा के बदले उनका बेटा मानस कर रहा था इलाज
  • पहले कहा था-मेरी मर्जी, चपरासी से भी करवा सकता हूं इलाज
  • अब दे रहे सफाई-अस्पताल में किसी से मिलने गया था पुत्र मानस
  • डॉ. रंजीत की इस करतूत के बाद भी सदर अस्पताल में उन्हें काम करने दिया जा रहा

सदर अस्पताल में प्रतिनियुक्त चिकित्सक डॉ. रंजीत मिश्रा ने अपने पुत्र मानस से ड्यूटी करवाई। इस मामले में अभी तक कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। डॉ. रंजीत से इस संबंध में जवाब मांगा गया था। जिसमें उन्होंने सीएस को पुत्र के द्वारा इलाज कराने का जवाब देते हुए कहा 23 नवंबर को मैं चंदन मिश्रा का ड्रेसिंग कर जरूरी काम से अस्पताल से जल्द निकल गया था। पुत्र मानस वहां दोस्त अखिलेश के साथ चंदन से मिलने गया था। अखिलेश चंदन का संबंधी है। इसके बाद कुछ लोगों से मानस की नोक-झोंक हुई। इसके बाद उनपर यह आरोप लगा दिया गया। वहीं इसके अलावा उन्होंने जवाब में लिखा है अस्पताल की व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं है, इस कारण मरीज निजी क्लीनिक जाते हैं, वे स्वतंत्र हैं कि वे कही भी जाकर इलाज करवा सकते हैं। अगर भ्रम की स्थिति है तो वे आगे से ऐसे काम से बाज आएंगे। वहीं, बता दें कि जब 23 नवंबर को अस्पताल के ऑरेशन थिएटर में बेटे के इलाज के मामले में डॉ. रंजीत मिश्रा से इस बारे में पूछा गया था तो उन्होंने गलती मानने की जगह कहा था कि मेेरे बेटे मानस को मैंने खुद ट्रेंड किया है। मेरी मर्जी है मैं चपरासी से भी मरीजों का इलाज करवा सकता हूं। सोनवर्षा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में अनुबंध पर नियुक्त डॉ. रणजीत ने अपनी प्रतिनियुक्ति फरवरी में सदर अस्पताल में करवाई थी।

आरोप सत्य पाया गया तो नियोजन किया जाएगा रद्द
सोनवर्षा में नियोजित होने के बाद किन परिस्थिति में सदर अस्पताल में चिकित्सा कर रहे थे। इसकी जानकारी हासिल की जाएगी। उनका प्रतिनियोजित सदर अस्पताल से रद्द किया जाएगा। उन्हें नियोजित स्थान पर जाने को कहा जाएगा। साथ ही जांच के बाद अगर उनके ऊपर लगाए गए आरोप सत्य पाए गए तो, उनका नियोजन भी रद्द करने की प्रक्रिया के लिए विभाग को लिखा जाएगा।
-डॉ. अवधेश कुमार, सिविल सर्जन

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के DIG का इस्तीफा, बोले- किसान का बेटा हूं, अपने भाइयों के हक के लिए लड़ूंगा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें