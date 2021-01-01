पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पंचायत चुनाव:मतदाता सूची से संबंधित आपत्ति 8 तक

बनमा ईटहरी2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिविर में कार्य करते बीएलओ। - Dainik Bhaskar
शिविर में कार्य करते बीएलओ।

पंचायत चुनाव में मतदान केंद्र व मतदाता सूची से संबंधित आपत्ति लेने का कार्य 20 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक लिया जाएगा। इसके लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय परिसर में शिविर लगाकर मतदाता से आपत्ति ली जा रही है। प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी चंद्रगुप्त कुमार बैठा ने बताया कि राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग के आदेशानुसार शांतिपूर्ण, स्वच्छ एवं शांतिपूर्ण मतदान के सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर मतदान केंद्र व मतदाता सूची से संबंधित आपत्ति लेने के लिए बीएलओ को प्रतिनियुक्ति कर दिया गया है। आखरी 8 फरवरी तक मतदान केंद्र संबंधित आपत्ति प्रखंड मुख्यालय में विशेष शिविर में निर्धारित प्रपत्र में जमा किया जा सकता है। बीएलओ सुभाष चंद्र ने बताया कि 8 फरवरी के बाद किसी भी सूरत में आपत्ति नहीं ली जाएगी।

1128 लोगों ने प्रपत्र किया जमा, 1 तक दावा आपत्ति

नवहट्टा | पंचायत चुनाव 2001 के मद्देनजर कला भवन में पंचायतवार काउंटर लगाकर मतदाता सूची से संबधित दावा आपत्ति को लेकर बीडीओ ने कार्यपालक सहायक व विकास मित्र को प्रतिनियुक्त किया है। शुक्रवार को प्रखंड के विभिन्न पंचायत से 1128 मतदाताओं ने अपना दावा आपत्ति को लेकर अपना प्रपत्र जमा किया। बीडीओ विवेक रंजन ने बताया कि एक फरवरी तक मतदाता अपना दावा आपत्ति को लेकर अपना प्रपत्र जमा कर दें। 2 फरवरी से 8 फरवरी तक दावा आपत्ति का निराकरण किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser