लूट:फाइनांस कंपनी के मैनेजर से बाइक सहित डेढ़ लाख लूटे

सोनबर्षाराजएक घंटा पहले
  • घाट मुशहरी पुल के निकट घटी घटना

काशनगर ओपी क्षेत्र के घाट मुशहरी पुल के निकट शुक्रवार की दोपहर अज्ञात हथियारबंद अपराधियों द्वारा भारत माईक्रो फाइनान्स कंपनी के मैनेजर संगम से डेढ़ लाख रुपए सहित मोटरसाइकिल लूट ली गई। घटना के बाबत सोनबर्षा स्थित भारत माईक्रो फाइनैंस कंपनी शाखा के संगम मैनेजर नीरज कुमार ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को वे कंपनी का रुपया वसूली करने काशनगर बाजार गया था। जहां लगभग डेढ़ लाख की वसूली कर वापस सोनबर्षा जा रहा था। इसी दौरान फतेहपुर काशनगर मुख्य मार्ग में घाट मुशहरी पुल के करीब तीन मोटरसाइकिल पर सवार चार अज्ञात अपराधियों ने हथियार का भय दिखाकर रोक लिया तथा मोटरसाइकिल से धक्का देकर मोबाइल छीनकर हवाई फायरिंग की। इसके बाद पीड़ित की बाइक लूट कर फरार हो गया।लूटी गई मोटरसाइकिल में वसूली के रखें लगभग डेढ़ लाख रुपये नगद, बायोमैट्रिक मशीन सहित अन्य जरूरी कागजात थे। उक्त बाबत ओपी प्रभारी रूपचंद उरांव ने बताया कि मामले की जानकारी मिली है मामले की छानबीन की जा रही है।

