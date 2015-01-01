पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ओवरलोड ट्रक पलटा, बाल-बाल बचे चालक

बैजनाथपुर3 घंटे पहले
ट्रक पलटने के बाद मौके पर मौजूद लोग।
  • जर्जर सड़क पर धान की बोरी से लदा ट्रक अंदोली समदा बाजार की ओर जा रहा था

सौरबाजार थाना क्षेत्र के समदा-नादो जाने वाली सड़क से होकर अंदोली-बखड़ी जाने वाली मार्ग की हालत जर्जर हो गयी है। जिसका खामियाजा इस मार्ग से गुजरने वाले वाहन चालकों सहित आम लोगों को भुगताना पड़ रहा है। अंदोली-बखड़ी के बीच नहर के पुलिया के पास एप्रोच सड़क में कटऑफ के कारण बराबर रात के अंधेरे में छोटे-बड़े वाहन चालक एवं वाहन गिरकर गंभीर रूप से दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हो जाते हैं। बुधवार की देर रात बखड़ी गांव से धान की बोरी से ओवरलोड ट्रक बीआर-11एल -4755, अंदोली समदा बाजार की ओर आ रहा था। जो नहर के पुलिया पर से टर्निंग लेने के क्रम में पीछे का पहिया कटिंग में फंस गया और ट्रक नहर में पलट गया। चालक व अन्य लोग बाल- बाल बच गए। मौका देख वहां से ट्रक छोड़ फरार हो गए। जब तक आस-पास के लोगों भनक लगती धान की बोरी ट्रक से खाली कर व्यापारी ले गए। गुरुवार की दोपहर तक ट्रक उसी स्थिति में नहर में पलटा हुआ था। वहां वाहन मालिक व अन्य कोई भी ट्रक निकालने की ओर कोई पहल नहीं करते दिखे। जिससे आस-पास के लोगों में सड़क निर्माण विभाग एवं प्रशासन के प्रति काफी आक्रोश व्याप्त है। साथ ही लोगों ने गड्ढे को भरने एवं सड़क को गड्ढे मुक्त करने की मांग की है।

