कार्यक्रम:तीर्थ स्थान के रूप में प्रसिद्ध हो रहा शांति अनुभूति भवन में लोग आकर कर रहे मेडिटेशन: कृष्ण मोहन

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन करते सेवा केंद्र प्रभारी एवं अन्य।
  • प्रजापिता ब्रह्माकुमारी ईश्वरीय विवि में मनाई गई शांति अनुभूति भवन की तीसरी वर्षगांठ

शहर के बनगांव रोड स्थित प्रजापिता ब्रह्माकुमारी ईश्वरीय विश्वविद्यालय में गुरुवार को शान्ति अनुभूति भवन की तीसरी वर्षगांठ हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम का उद्घाटन सेवाकेंद्र प्रभारी स्नेहा बहन, पूनम बहन, अवधेश भाई, कृष्ण मोहन भाई, शत्रुघ्न भाई ने संयुक्त रूप दीप प्रज्जवलित कर किया। इस अवसर पर समस्तीपुर के ब्रह्माकुमारी के व्यापार एवं उद्योग प्रभाग के बिहार को-आर्डिनेटर कृष्ण मोहन ने ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि वर्तमान समय दु:ख-अशांति के दबाव में जी रहे लोगों के लिए शान्ति अनुभूति भवन एक तीर्थ स्थान के रूप में प्रसिद्ध होता जा रहा है। अनेक लोग यहां आकर मेडिटेशन के द्वारा शान्ति की अनुभूति कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस स्थान पर प्रतिदिन आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान की पढ़ाई एवं राजयोग मेडिटेशन का प्रशिक्षण चलता है और संसार की आत्माओं को शान्ति के प्रकंपन्न पहुंचाने की प्रतिदिन ब्रह्ममुहूर्त में 4 बजे से 5 बजे तक और शाम 6:30 बजे से 7:30 बजे तक संगठित रूप में यह मनसा सेवा होती है। यहां का वातावरण दिन-प्रतिदिन शान्ति की शक्ति से भरपूर होता जा रहा है। यहां आने वाले भाई-बहनें आध्यात्मिक ज्ञान, योग, सात्विक भोजन एवं सेवा भावना के कारण दुआओं का अनुभव करते हैं। सेवाकेंद्र प्रभारी स्नेहा बहन ने सभी का स्वागत करते हुए कहा कि आज के दिन हम सभी शुभ संकल्प करते हैं इस स्थान को और अधिक पवित्र एवं शान्ति के प्रकम्पनों से भरपूर कर इसे जन-जन तक पहुंचाने की सेवा करेंगे। इस मौके पर केक कटिंग हुई और आये हुए सैकड़ों भाई-बहनों को प्रसाद दिया गया।

