गुस्सा:बेसरबाटी व कनकपुर पंचायत के लोग करेंगे मतदान का बहिष्कार

  • बूढी मेची नदी के कटाव से परेशान हैं दो गांव के लोग, बीडीओ को आवेदन देकर चुनाव बहिष्कार की दी जानकारी

जिले के ठाकुरगंज प्रखंड अंतर्गत बेसरबाटी एवं कनकपुर पंचायत के दो गांव के लोग कटावरोधी कार्य नहीं होने से नाराज हैं। ग्रामीणों ने कटावरोधी कार्य नहीं होने के कारण इस बार विधानसभा चुनाव में वोट नहीं डालने का निर्णय लिया है। इसको लेकर ग्रामीणों ने मंगलवार को बीडीओ को आवेदन भी दिया है। हालांकि जिस वक्त ग्रामीण आवेदन सौंपने पहुंचे थे उस वक्त बीडीओ कार्यालय में नहीं थे। एकजुट हुए ग्रामीणों ने राजनेताओं से लेकर प्रशासनिक अफसरों पर अनदेखी का आरोप लगाया है। वोट बहिष्कार का मुख्य कारण कटाव से हुई परेशानी और कटाव निरोधी कार्य को लेकर शासन प्रशासन की उदासीनता है। जिसे लेकर ग्रामीणों में खासा आक्रोश है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि बेसरबाटी पंचायत के ठीकाटोली और कनकपुर पंचायत के बोड़ो बंगला के ग्रामीण बूढी मेची नदी के कटाव से हम काफी दिनों से तबाह हो रहे हैं। इससे छुटकारा दिलाने में कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया जा सका है। नेता और प्रशासनिक अधिकारी सिर्फ इसको लेकर आश्वासन की घुट्टी पिलाते आए हैं। इसलिए अब हम आजिज होकर मतदान का बहिष्कार कर रहे है। अधिकारियों एवं स्थानीय बड़े व छोटे जनप्रतिनिधियों के अनदेखी से परेशान होकर हम सात नवंबर को होने वाले चुनाव का बहिष्कार करेंगे।

जल्द होगा कटावनिरोधी कार्य : बीडीओ श्रीराम
बीडीओ को सौंपे गए आवेदन में ग्रामीण तीरथ सिंह, महादेव सिंह, सुनीला देवी, नामित देवी, रीना देवी सहित सौ से भी अधिक लोगों के हस्ताक्षर हैं। लोगों ने बताया कि बोड़ो बंगला गांव से ठीकाटोली गांव आने जाने के लिए सड़क गायब हो चुका है। लगातार कटाव हो रहा है जिस कारण धान के खेत से होकर ग्रामीण आवागमन करते हैं। पंचायत स्तर से लेकर संसद तक के नेता हर चुनाव में इस जगह पर कटाव रोधी काम का वादा करते हैं मगर चुनाव के बाद इसे भूल जाते हैं। और ग्रामीणों की समस्या जस की तस रह जाती है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि 20 वर्ष से हम इस समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। मगर अब तक गांव में सड़क और नदी में पुल के साथ कटाव रोधी कार्य नहीं हो पाया है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया की जब कोई जनप्रतिनिधि हमारी सुनता ही नहीं तो वोट देने का कोई मतलब नही है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि वोट का बहिष्कार करने संबंधी आवेदन बीडीओ को देकर इसकी अग्रिम जानकारी दे रहे हैं। बीडीओ श्रीराम पासवान ने कहा कि ग्रामीणों द्वारा वोट बहिष्कार संबंधी आवेदन देने की जानकारी नहीं है। कटाव स्थल का मैंने और सीओ साहब ने पहले भी निरीक्षण किया है। जल्द ही कटाव निरोधी काम होगा।

