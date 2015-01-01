पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:18 के बदले 14-15 फीट हो रही सड़क ढलाई, डीएम से की गई जांच की मांग

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
पंचवटी से पश्चिम और उत्तर कोसी चौक की तरफ सड़क निर्माण कार्य।
  • पंचवटी से पश्चिम व उत्तर कोसी चौक तक हो रहा सड़क निर्माण

नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के पंचवटी से पश्चिम व उत्तर कोसी चौक तक पथ निर्माण विभाग द्वारा बिना नाला निर्माण किए सड़क निर्माण कार्य किए जाने को लेकर पंचवटी निवासी अशोक कुमार वर्मा, संजय पासवान, विकास सिंह, विमल कुमार वर्मा एवं समीर वर्मा ने डीएम को आवेदन देकर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की मांग की है। मोहल्ले के लोगों ने आवेदन में सड़क निर्माण में पथ निर्माण विभाग द्वारा अनियमितता बरतने की शिकायत करते हुए कहा है कि सरकार के आदेशानुसार सड़क निर्माण के साथ-साथ नाला निर्माण भी आवश्यक है। लेकिन पंचवटी से पश्चिम उत्तर किडजी स्कूल तक रोड निर्माण कार्य बिना नाला बनाए शुरू कर दिया गया है। यह सड़क पहले से ही संकीर्ण हालत में है। सरकारी प्रावधान के अनुसार रिहायसी एरिया में सड़क की चौड़ाई कम से कम 20 फीट होनी चाहिए। दक्षिण दिशा से रोड को अतिक्रमण कर कई लोग मकान एवं बाउंड्री बनाए हुए है। पथ निर्माण विभाग भी को 18 फीट चौड़ी सड़क की ढलाई करनी चाहिए। लेेकिन ना कर कहीं 14 फीट तो कहीं 15 फीट सड़क ढलाई कर रही है। इस संकीर्ण रोड मे 11 हजार वोल्ट बिजली का नंगे तार भी पास करा दिया गया है। जिससे भी खतरा बना रहता है और कई बिजली खंभा भी रोड पर ही खड़ा है।

