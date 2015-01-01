पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घोटाला:सेवानिवृत एचएम सुरेश ने 22 लाख व वर्तमान एचएम जयशंकर ने 55 हजार का किया गबन

सहरसा
  • उत्क्रमित म.वि. कुमरारघाट के भवन निर्माण और मध्यान भोजन के खर्च में की हेराफेरी
  • 23 मार्च 2018 को गड़बड़ी मिली थी लेकिन अब तक मामले में कार्रवाई नहीं की गई

जिले के सत्तर कटैया प्रखंड के बरहशेर पंचायत स्थित उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय कुमरारघाट में दो-दो प्रधानाध्यापकों के द्वारा राशि गबन की गई। शिक्षा पदाधिकारी ने गबन पकड़ी है। लेकिन जांच के दो साल बीतने के बावजूद कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। पहले प्रधानाध्यापक सुरेश मिश्रित हैं। इन्होंने 2010-11 योजना मद की 22 लाख रुपए की राशि खर्च की।

उक्त राशि विद्यालय शिक्षा समिति के खाते में 2 किस्तों में भवन निर्माण के लिए आई थी। जिसे तत्कालीन प्रधानाध्यापक सुरेश मिश्र ने गबन की। वे 2014 तक प्रधानाध्यापक रहे। उन्होंने भवन का ग्राउंज फ्लोर का निर्माण करवाया। लेकिन पहली मंजिल नहीं बनवाई। नीचले तले की छत भी जर्जर ही रह गई। वे सेवानिवृत्त हो गए।

उनकी सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद दो प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक बने। लेकिन उन्होंने प्रभारी प्रधानाध्यापक विष्णु देव यादव और बच्चन रजत को प्रभार नहीं सौंपा। जिसके बाद जय शंकर पासवान प्रधानाध्यापक बने। लेकिन उन्हें भी प्रभार नहीं सौंपा गया।
2018 में फरवरी से अप्रैल के बीच गबन
अब दूसरे प्रधानाध्यापक जय शंकर पासवान विद्यालय का संचालन कर रहे हैं। 23 मार्च 2018 को गांव के ही शंकर मंडल के आवेदन पर क्षेत्रीय शिक्षा उप निदेशक से मिले जांच के आदेश पर जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी ने (मध्यान भोजन योजना) द्वारा विद्यालय की जांच की। जांच में उन्होंने पूर्व प्रधानाध्यापक सुरेश मिश्र पर जहां 22 लाख गबन के आरोप को सत्य पाया।

वहीं वर्तमान प्रधानाध्यापक को भी पिछले 3 महीने के कार्य दिवस पर बच्चों की औसतन उपस्थिति से अधिक दिखाकर 6 अप्रैल 2018 तक कुल 55 हजार 838 रुपए के मध्यान भोजन की राशि गबन कर लेने का गंभीर आरोप को सत्य बतलाया। जांच के बाद सरकारी राशि की रिकवरी करने के निर्देश भी मांगे गए।

2020 फरवरी में एचएच सुरेश पर सर्टिफिकेट केस और मध्यान भोजन की राशि रिकवरी का दिया गया था निर्देश
जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी के निरीक्षण के बाद 2 साल तक कार्रवाई अटकी रही। लेकिन ग्रामीण लगातार कार्रवाई की गुहार के लिए आवेदन देते रहे। ऐसे में 10 फरवरी वर्ष 2020 में बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना के जिला कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी समग्र शिक्षा अभियान मनोज कुमार ने बिहार शिक्षा परियोजना के सहायक अभियंता को जहां पूर्व प्रधानाध्यापक सुरेश मिश्र पर सर्टिफिकेट केस करने का आदेश निर्गत किया।

वही वर्तमान प्रधानाध्यापक जय शंकर पासवान से मध्यान भोजन के मद में ली गई राशि को रिकवर करने के आदेश दिए। 8 महीने बीतने के बावजूद अब तक सहायक अभियंता द्वारा ना तो पूर्व प्रधानाध्यापक पर सर्टिफिकेट केस ही दर्ज किया गया है और ना ही वर्तमान प्रधानाध्यापक से मध्यान भोजन की राशि की रिकवरी हो पाई है।
फाइल निकलवाई जाएगी तीन दिन में कार्रवाई होगी
^फाइल को निकलवाया जाएगा। दो से तीन दिन के अंदर विधि सम्मत कार्रवाई की जाएगी। सर्टिफिकेट केस दर्ज होंगे। वर्तमान प्रधानाध्यापक से मध्यान भोजन में की गई गबन की राशि की रिकवरी के लिए मध्यान भोजन प्रभारी को लिखा जाएगा।
जियाउल होदा खान, सर्व शिक्षा अभियान कार्यक्रम पदाधिकारी

