परेशानी:सात निश्चय से बनी सड़क 6 माह में टूटी

बनमा ईटहरी3 घंटे पहले
सात निश्चय योजना का बनमा ईटहरी प्रखंड में बुरा हाल है। अधिकारियों द्वारा इस योजना में मॉनिटरिंग का अभाव साफ दिख रहा है। 6 महीने पूर्व बनी सड़क टूट कर बिखर गई है। रसलपुर पंचायत अंतर्गत वार्ड नंबर 10 में सुरेश यादव के घर से राजकिशोर यादव के घर तक सात निश्चय योजना से बनी पीसीसी सड़क बनने के बाद मात्र 6 महीने में ही टूटकर धराशायी हो गई है।

सात निश्चय योजना से लगभग 2 लाख 50 हजार रुपए की लागत से बनी सड़क 6 महीने के अंदर टूट गई। सड़क के दोनों साइड में मिट्टी नहीं देने के कारण यह हाल है। सड़क बनने के समय और सड़क बनने के बाद फ्लैंक में मिट्टी नहीं दी गई। 8 इंच मोटी सड़क के बजाय 4 इंच की पीसीसी ढलाई कर पैसा निकासी कर लिया गया।

स्थानीय मुखिया मनोज कुमार ने कहा कि जल्द ही सड़क की मरम्मत कराई जाएगी। वहीं प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी चंद्रगुप्त कुमार बैठा ने बताया कि सड़क के टूटने की खबर मिली है। सड़क को ठीक करने को निर्देश दिया गया है।

