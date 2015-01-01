पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बरुआरी गांव और पटोरी में चोरी की वारदात:दो अलग-अलग घरों में हुई चोरी, एक रंगे हाथ पकड़ाया

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
सुपौल जिले के बरुआरी गांव निवासी अभिजीत कुमार ने शुक्रवार को स्थानीय विद्यापति नगर, वार्ड नंबर 16 स्थित किराए के मकान में चोरी हो जाने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। वे छठ पर्व मनाने गांव गए हुए थे। इस दौरान उनके सूने घर में लगभग 5 लाख रुपए के संपत्ति की चोरी हो गई है। पीड़ित ने बताया कि वे बीते 18 नवंबर को छठ मनाने अपने गांव पहुंचे थे।

इस दौरान विद्यापति नगर स्थित किराए के मकान में ग्रिल तोड़कर चोरों द्वारा घर में रखे मंगलसूत्र डेढ़ लाख मूल्य के एक मंगलसूत्र, एक एलईडी टीवी, 10 पीस साड़ी, 10 पीस महिला की शूट, चांदी का पायल 5 जोड़ी एवं नकद 10 हजार रुपए की चोरी कर ली है। उन्हें लगभग 5 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हुआ है।

सदर थाना अध्यक्ष आर के सिंह ने बताया कि चोरी को लेकर शिकायत मिली है। मामला दर्ज कर ली गई है। चोरों की गिरफ्तारी की जाएगी। वहीं बिहरा थाना क्षेत्र अंतर्गत पटोरी निवासी रौशन सिंह के घर चोरी कर रहे करीब 15 वर्षीय बालक मो. अकबर को रंगे हाथों पकड़ लिया गया। आक्रोशित लोगों ने पिटाई के बाद पुलिस के हवाले कर दिया।

