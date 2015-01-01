पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परेशानी:कोहरे के कारण सहरसा-नई दिल्ली एक्सप्रेस हुई रद्द

सहरसा39 मिनट पहले
रेल प्रशासन ने कुहासे को देखते हुए कई मेल और एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के परिचालन को रोक दिया है। जिनमें सहरसा से नई दिल्ली तक चलने वाली एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन के परिचालन को भी रोका गया है। समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल द्वारा जारी विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार आगामी 16 दिसम्बर से 31 जनवरी तक समस्तीपुर मंडल से चलने अथवा गुजरने वाली ट्रेनों को रद्द या उनके फेरों में कमी करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। जिसमें ट्रेन संख्या - 02553 सहरसा - नई दिल्ली विशेष एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन प्रत्येक मंगलवार को सहरसा से रद्द रहेगी। उक्त एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन आगामी 22 दिसंबर, 29 दिसंबर, 5 जनवरी, 12 जनवरी, 19 जनवरी तथा 26 जनवरी को सहरसा से नहीं चलेगी। जबकि ट्रेन संख्या - 02554 नई दिल्ली-सहरसा विशेष एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन प्रत्येक बुधवार को सहरसा से रद्द रहेगी। उक्त ट्रेन आगामी 23 दिसंबर, 30 दिसंबर, 6 जनवरी, 13 जनवरी, 20 जनवरी तथा 27 जनवरी को नई दिल्ली से नहीं चलेगी। उक्त आशय की जानकारी समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के मंडल वाणिज्य प्रबंधक प्रसन्न कुमार ने विज्ञप्ति जारी कर दी है।

