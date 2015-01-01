पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेखाफ अपराधी:आवेदन पर दस्तखत नहीं करने और पुरानी रंजिश में सरपंच की गोली मारकर की हत्या

नवहट्टा44 मिनट पहले
भेलाही में मृतक के परिजनों से मिलते अधिकारी व स्थानीय नेता।

आवेदन पर दस्तखत नहीं करने और पराने रंजिश में गुरुवार की रात अपराधियों ने शाहपुर पंचायत के सरपंच को सोए अवस्था में गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। सूचना मिलने के 10 घंटे बाद शुक्रवार की सुबह 8:00 बजे पहुंची डरहार पुलिस पर भी अपराधियों ने तीन चक्र गोली चलाई। हालांकि इस गोलीबारी में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ। शाहपुर के सरपंच लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री की हत्या की सूचना मिलने के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने शाहपुर बाजार को बंद कर आवागमन बाधित कर दिया। टायर जलाकर प्रदर्शन करते हुए लोग अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की मांग कर रहे थे। मौके पर पहुंचे पुलिस निरीक्षक राजमणि ने जल्द अपराधी की गिरफ्तारी का आश्वासन देकर जाम समाप्त कराया। समाचार प्रेषण तक मृतक के दोनों पुत्र के अन्य प्रदेश में रहने एवं पत्नी के बेहोशी अवस्था के कारण डरहार ओपी में पीड़ित के द्वारा आवेदन नहीं दिया गया था। जानकारी के मुताबिक शाहपुर पंचायत के 55 वर्षीय सरपंच लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री अपने आवास शाहपुर पंचायत के वार्ड-1 रामजी टोला भेलाही स्थित घर में सोए हुए थे। रात करीब 12:00 बजे अपराधियों ने उनके घर में घुसकर उनके सिर में गोली मार दी।

आज होगा दाह-संस्कार
गोली लगने के बाद लक्ष्मी मिस्त्री को उपचार के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया, जहां उसे मृत घोषित किया गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मुखिया गीता देवी एवं लोजद नेता धनिक लाल मुखिया घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। दोनों पुत्र के बाहर रहने के कारण अंतिम संस्कार शनिवार को किया जाएगा।

5 लोगों पर हत्या का आरोप
सरपंच के भतीजे ने बताया कि 4 दिन पहले गांव के ही नरेश मिस्त्री, हीरा मिस्त्री, ललन यादव, नीतीश यादव, बैजनाथ यादव हमारे चाचा के पास आवेदन पर दस्तखत कराने के लिए पहुंचे थे। जिसका चाचा ने विरोध किया था। इस कारण इन लोगों ने मिलकर चाचा की हत्या कर दी।

