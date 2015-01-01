पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

स्कूल की लापरवाही बच्चों को परेशानी:तैयारी पूरी नहीं है कहकर जिला व गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल ने बिना परीक्षा लिए बच्चों को लौटाया

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी केद्रों में मैट्रिक व इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा हुई पर दो स्कूलों की हालत मतगणना से पस्त

11 नवंबर से बोर्ड स्तर पर राज्य भर में होने वाली मैट्रिक और इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा सहरसा के दो केन्द्रों पर नहीं हुई। जिस कारण सैकड़ों छात्र -छात्राओं को वापस लौटना पड़ा। चुनाव कार्य संपन्न होने के बाद भी दाेनों स्कूलों की अस्त-व्यस्त व्यवस्था के कारण प्राचार्य ने छात्रों को बिना परीक्षा लिए वापस लौटा दिया। बोर्ड द्वारा 11 नवंबर से पूरे राज्य में मैट्रिक और इंटर की मूल परीक्षा में शामिल होने से पहले सेंटअप परीक्षा लेने की अनिवार्यता कर दी गई थी। इसके तहत बच्चे विभिन्न केन्द्रों तक पहुंचे भी लेकिन जिला स्कूल और गर्ल्स हाई स्कूल केंद्र पर इसीलिए परीक्षा नहीं ली जा सकी कि दोनों स्कूल परिसर में मतगणना के बाद व्यस्तता का माहौल था। स्कूल प्रशासन की लापरवाही रही कि परीक्षा देने आए बच्चों को विद्यालय से यह कहते हुए निकल दिया कि स्कूल की हालत मतगणना के कारण अस्त व्यस्त है इसलिए परीक्षा नहीं हो सकती है।

विद्यालय की यहां रही चूक
1. स्कूल के कक्ष पूरी तरह से अस्त व्यस्त

2. मतगणना की सामग्री नहीं हटाई गई

3. अर्द्धसैनिक के जवान मौजूद थे

एक घंटे तक शिक्षक नहीं आए | छात्राओं ने कहा वे विद्यालय पहुंची थी। अब उन्हें बिना परीक्षा दिए लौटना होगा। शिक्षकों को पूर्व में ही विद्यालय में परीक्षा नहीं होने की सूचना देनी चाहिए। लेकिन सूचना नहीं दी गई। वे लोग 10 बजे विद्यालय पहुंची हैं। एक घंटे से कोई शिक्षक मौजूद नहीं थे।

परीक्षा की आस में 1 घंटे तक भटकते रहे विद्यार्थी
राजकीय कन्या उच्च और जिला स्कूल के सैकड़ों छात्र-छात्रा मैट्रिक और इंटर की सेंटअप की परीक्षा देने बुधवार को केंद्र पर आए। लेकिन स्कूल में विस चुनाव को लेकर मतगणना कक्ष बनवाया गया था। इस कारण विद्यालय का कक्ष अस्त-व्यस्त था। सुबह 10 बजे पहुंचे बच्चे 11 बजे तक स्कूल के इर्द-गिर्द परीक्षा की आस में मंडराते रहे। हालांकि बाद में मौके पर जिला स्कूल के प्राचार्य भी पहुंचे और उन्होंने छात्रों को आगामी 15 नवंबर से मैट्रिक और 17 नवंबर से इंटर की सेंटअप परीक्षा लेने की बात कह छात्र-छात्राओं को वापस अपने घर लौटा दिया।
जवानों की टुकड़ियां अब भी स्कूल में
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर राजकीय कन्या उच्च विद्यालय और जिला स्कूल सहरसा में मतगणना को लेकर कक्ष बनवाया गया था। जिला स्कूल में जहां दो विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के मतों की गिनती की गई वहीं गर्ल्स स्कूल में दो विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के मतों की गिनती संपन्न हुई। विद्यालय का सारा कक्षा अस्त-व्यस्त था। साथ ही अर्द्ध सैनिक बलों की टुकड़ियों भी स्कूल परिसर में ही जमी है।
इस कारण भी समस्या है।

15 और 17 को परीक्षा की संभावना
दो विद्यालयों में मतगणना केंद्र बनाए गए थाे। जिसके कारण परीक्षा बाधित हुई है। बच्चों को सूचना दे दी गई है। जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी द्वारा आगामी 15 नवंबर से मैट्रिक के सेंटअप की परीक्षा और 17 नवंबर से इंटर के सेंटअप की परीक्षा होने की संभावना व्यक्त की गई है।
-सरवरे इस्लाम, जिला स्कूल प्राचार्य

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें