छठ का पहला अर्घ्य आज:घाटों पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम मुस्तैद और जहां नाव की व्यवस्था नहीं वहां गोताखोर की तैनाती

सहरसा3 घंटे पहले
बटरहा में खरना का प्रसाद तैयार करतीं व्रती।
  • खरना के बाद व्रतियों ने रखा निर्जला उपवास, अर्घ्य के लिए घाट सज धज कर हुए तैयार
  • कोरोना को लेकर लोगों ने घर में भी गड्‌ढेनुमा आकृति या टव में अर्घ्य देने की तैयारी की, प्रशासन की भी यही है अपील

महापर्व में अस्ताचलगामी और उदयमान सूर्य को अर्ध्य देने के लिए नदी, जलाशय तथा पोखर सज धज कर तैयार है। घाटों पर एसडीआरएफ की टीम मुस्तैद रहेगी व जहां पर नाव की वय्वस्था नहीं है वहां गोताखोरों को तैनात किया गया है। वहीं, व्रतियों के परिजन अपने स्तर से घाटों का रंग-रोगन करने में लगे हैं। घर से लेकर बाजार तक चारों ओर का वातावरण छठ मय हो गया है। गुरुवार को व्रतियों ने खरना के बाद निर्जला व्रत रख शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। महापर्व के सफल आयोजन के लिए प्रशासन ने भी पूरी तरह तैयारी पूरी कर रखी है। चार दिवसीय महापर्व के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार शाम को छठ व्रतियों ने नेम निष्ठा के साथ खराना में खीर एवं पूरी का भोग लगाकर निर्जला व्रत रखकर अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने की तैयारी में जुट गईं। महापर्व के सफल आयोजन के लिए प्रशासन ने भी अपने स्तर से व्यापक इंतजाम किए है। नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में महापर्व के आयोजन के लिए 28 घाटों की साफ-सफाई कर दी गई है। मत्स्यगंधा जलाशय, व्यवहार न्यायालय के सामने स्थित सतपोखरिया सहित अन्य पोखर, गांधी पथ स्थित नंदन पोखर, मसोमात पोखर, सहरसा बस्ती स्थित दैता पाेखर, कहरा स्थित नाथ बाबा पोखर, बेंगहा पोखर, बिनोवा आश्रम पोखर तथा बहेलवा पोखर में पानी अधिक होने के कारण श्रद्धालुओं की सुरक्षा के लिए बैरिकेडिंग की गई है। गांधी पथ स्थित नंदन पोखर में अत्यधिक पानी होने के कारण नगर परिषद द्वारा पंप सेट के माध्यम से पानी की निकासी की जा रही है। घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं को कपड़ा बदलने के लिए चेंजिंग रूम बना दिया गया है।

आमजनों के प्रयास से पोखर तैयार
सोनबर्षाराज| गुरुवार को खरना विधि-विधान से किया गया। पूजन कर छठव्रतियों ने प्रसाद ग्रहण किया। इसके साथ ही कठोर निर्जला उपवास प्रारंभ हो गया। इस बीच आमजनों द्वारा निजी प्रयास से क्षेत्र स्थित तिलाबें व सुरसर नदियों के साथ ही पोखर, तालाब, नहर व अपने दरवाजों पर गड्ढे खोदकर घाटों की साफ-सफाई के साथ निर्माण किया गया। इस वर्ष कोरोना संक्रमण की वजह से बहुत परिवारों ने अपने दरवाजे या छतों पर गड्ढे या फिर टब की व्यवस्था कर घाट पर नहीं जाने का फैसला लिया।

अर्घ्य के लिए सात पोखर घाट का रंग रोगन करते युवक, साफ-सफाई का भी रखा गया खास ध्यान।
अर्घ्य के लिए सात पोखर घाट का रंग रोगन करते युवक, साफ-सफाई का भी रखा गया खास ध्यान।

गुड़ से बनी खीर का प्रसाद किया ग्रहण

सभी प्रमुख घाट सजधजकर तैयार है। घाटों पर भगवान भास्कर के गीत गूंज रही है “पहिले पहिल हम कईनी,छठी मईया व्रत तोहार। करिहा क्षमा छठी मईया, भूल-चूक गलती हमार। सब के बलकवा के दिहा, छठी मईया ममता-दुलार। पिया के सनईहा बनईहा, मईया दिहा सुख-सार’’गीत के बोल भक्तिमय माहाैल बना रही है। कार्तिक शुक्ल षष्टी को व्रती जल में डूबकी लगाकर डूबते हुए सूर्य को एवं सप्तमी को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर नमन करेंगी। इसके साथ ही व्रती के हाथों पर सूर्य भगवान के सम्मुख अर्घ्य देकर धन, धान्य एवं सुख समृद्धि की कामना करेंगे। आरोग्यता के लिए सबसे प्रमुख पर्व छठ को ही मान्यता है। चार दिवसीय लोकपर्व छठ के दूसरे दिन गुरुवार की देर संध्या व्रती दिनभर उपवास रहकर महाखरना अनुष्ठान की और गुड़ से बनी खीर का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

जहां मुख्य नदियों का बहाव वहां छठ घाट का निर्माण
बनमा ईटहरी| क्षेत्र के सातों पंचायतों में जहां-जहां मुख्य नदी का बहाव है वहां पर छठ घाटों का निर्माण किया है। युवाओं की टोलीनेे आकर्षक ढंग से छठ घाटों का निर्माण किया है। जगह-जगह रास्ते की साफ-सफाई कर पानी का छिड़काव किया गया। ताकि व्रती को कोई परेशानी न हो उसका विशेष ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। जबकि अब तक प्रशासनिक स्तर पर कहीं भी साफ-सफाई नहीं कराई गई है।

ब्लीचिंग छिड़काव का काम चलता रहेगा
आरएम कॉलेज परिसर स्थित पोखर में मिट्‌टी समतलीकरण का कार्य करवा रहे स्थानीय युवा अश्विनी चाैबे ने कहा कि नगर परिषद द्वारा पानी की सफाई तथा कचड़े का उठाव किया गया है। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रभात रंजन ने बताया कि ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव का काम लगातार चलता रहेगा। सुरक्षा के लिए एसडीआरएफ की टीमों को तैयार रखा गया है। अधिक पानी वाले घाटों पर नाव की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिन घाटों पर नाव की व्यवस्था नहीं होगी वहां गोताखोर को तैनात होगी। हालांकि कई श्रद्धालु अपने-अपने घरों पर ही महापर्व मनाएंगे। कोरोना के कारण इस बार कई श्रद्धालु ने अपने-अपने घरों पर ही छठ पर्व मनाने का निर्णय लिया है।

