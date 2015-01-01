पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:12 मध्य विद्यालयों के प्राचार्यों से तीन दिन में मांगा स्पष्टीकरण

सहरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में कई स्कूल बंद रहने की खबर भास्कर में प्रकाशित होने के बाद, डीईओ ने लिया एक्शन

अटेंडेंस बनाकर लौट जाते हैं शिक्षक शीर्षक से मंगलवार को दैनिक भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से खबर को प्रकाशित किया था। जिसमें जिले के कई विद्यालय के ऑन-स्पॉट रिपोर्ट दी गई थी। उक्त प्रकाशित खबर पर जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी जय शंकर प्रसाद ठाकुर ने गंभीरता से लिया है।

डीईओ ने बुधवार को 12 मध्य विद्यालयों के प्राचार्य से स्पष्टीकरण मांगा है। अपने पत्र में डीईओ ने कहा है कि 15 दिसंबर को भास्कर में प्रकाशित खबर में जिले में सरकारी प्राथमिक एवं मध्य विद्यालयों में पड़ताल के दौरान विद्यालयों में शिक्षक अनुपस्थित पाए गए थे। कई विद्यालय पूर्णत: बंद होने की खबर छपी थी। जबकि कोविड-19 के दौरान अगस्त महीने से शिक्षकों के लिए नियमित रूप से विद्यालय में विद्यालय अवधि सुबह 9 बजे से अपराह्न 4 बजे तक उपस्थित रहने का निर्देश दिया गया था।

परन्तु शिक्षकों द्वारा विद्यालय से अनुपस्थित रहना एवं विद्यालय बंद कर रखना विभागीय आदेश की अवहेलना एवं शिक्षकों द्वारा कर्तव्यहीनता एवं स्वैच्छाचारिता को दर्शाता है। डीईओ ने कहा है कि क्यों नहीं इस कृत्य के कारण आप सबों को दंडित करते हुए विभागीय नियम के आलोक में अनुशासनिक कार्रवाई प्रांरभ की जाए।

डीईओ ने मध्य विद्यालय जेल कॉलोनी, मध्य विद्यालय कोसी कॉलोनी, उत्क्रमित मध्य विद्यालय परताहा बड़हरा, नवहट्टा, मध्य विद्यालय मनौरी, मध्य विद्यालय तैलिया हाट, बनमा इटहरी, प्राथमिक विद्यालय बासा टोला पतरघट, प्राथमिक विद्यालय सरदरिया, सत्तर कटैया, आरण स्थित लक्ष्मी प्रसाद आनंदी देवी मध्य विद्यालय, सौर बाजार स्थित तिरी गांव स्थित प्राथमिक विद्यालय, नव सृजित प्राथमिक विद्यालय दानचकला सौर बाजार के प्रधानाध्यापक तथा प्राथमिक विद्यालय हरिखंड, सोनवर्षा तथा प्राथमिक विद्यालय बछौर सोनवर्षा के वरीय शिक्षक को निर्देश दिया है कि इस संबंध में अपना ससाक्ष्य स्पष्टीकरण पत्र प्राप्ति के तीन दिनों के अंदर उपलब्ध कराना सुनिश्चित करें। अन्यथा दिसंबर महीने का वेतन स्थगित रहेगा।

