कोरोना का कहर:सोनबर्षाराज पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार की कोरोना से मौत

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
जिला के सोनबर्षाराज प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र प्रभारी चिकित्सक डॉ. प्रमोद कुमार गौतम की कोरोना से मंगलवार की देर शाम मौत हो गई। वे बीते कुछ दिनों से कोरोना से पीड़ित थे। उन्हें पटना स्थित आईजीआईएमएस के आइसोलेशन वार्ड में भर्ती किया गया था। लेकिन उनकी तबीयत में सुधार नहीं हो हो सका और मंगलवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। मौत की खबर से स्वास्थ्य महकमा में शोक की लहर देखी जा रही है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि सोनबर्षाराज पीएचसी प्रभारी डॉ. पीके गौतम की मौत कोरोना से हुई है। उन्हें भी सूचना मिली है।

पूर्व मंत्री अशोक कुमार सिंह कोरोना पॉजिटिव

सहरसा | राष्ट्रीय जनता दल के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष एवं बिहार सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री अशोक कुमार सिंह कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित हो गए हैं। डॉक्टर ने उन्हें 14 दिनों के लिए होम क्वारेंटाइन कर दिया है। उक्त जानकारी राजद प्रदेश कार्यालय सचिव चंद्रशेखर प्रसाद सिंह ने जारी बयान में दी है। मालूम हो कि पूर्व मंत्री अशोक कुमार सिंह ने सहरसा जिला के सोनबर्षा विस क्षेत्र से वर्षों तक राष्ट्रीय जनता दल का प्रतिनिधित्व किया है। संक्रमित होने के कारण उन्हें राजद के चुनाव-प्रचार अभियान से अलग रहना पड़ रहा है।

