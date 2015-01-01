पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

असुविधा:दीपावली के तुरंत बाद छठ, फिर भी शहरी क्षेत्र के 30 पोखरों पर लगा गंदगी का अंबार

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
शहर का मसोमात पोखर जहां आज शुरू की गई सफाई।
  • न्यू कॉलोनी व सुपर बाजार स्थित पोखर की सफाई पर नप नेे खड़े किए हाथ, यहां नहीं होगी पूजा
  • कुछ पोखरों की सफाई हो रही पर इतने कम समय में कैसी होगी तैयारी ?

चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ का अनुष्ठान शुरू होने में मात्र चार दिन रह गया है। लेकिन चुनावी माहौल में लगे प्रशासनिक अमला के व्यस्त रहने के कारण प शहरी क्षेत्र के अधिकांश पोखरों की साफ-सफाई अभी तक शुरू नहीं हुई है। नगर प्रशासन ने सफाई से बचने के लिए बीते साल की तरह पहले ही घोषणा कर दी है कि इसबार भी न्यू कॉलोनी पोखर की सफाई नहीं कर पाएंगे। इसके पीछे कारण यह दिया जा रहा है कि पोखर पहले से इतना गंदा है कि इसे साफ करना संभव नहीं है और लोग इसमें छठ नहीं कर पाएंगे। न्यू कॉलनी वासियों का कहना है कि नगर परिषद ने पिछले वर्ष जानबूझ कर इस पोखर की सफाई इसीलिए नहीं की कि इसमें छठ नहीं होगा। इस साल भी यही कह रहा है। इसके अलावा सुपर बाजार पोखर, मसोमात पोखर, गांधीपथ पोखर सहित, व्यवहार न्यायालय के सामने स्थित सात पोखर आदि की सफाई शुरू भी नहीं हुई है। जबकि नगर परिषद क्षेत्र में करीब 30 पोखरों की सफाई मात्र चार दिनों में करना चुनौती है। शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे शहर के बनगांव रोड स्थित मसोमात पोखर में सफाई का काम शुरू किया गया। परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रभात रंजन ने कहा कि ससमय सभी घाटों की सफाई करवा दी जाएगी।

नगर परिषद में समीक्षा करते विधायक आलोक रंजन।
नगर परिषद में समीक्षा करते विधायक आलोक रंजन।

पोखर में मेडिकल वेस्टेज भरा है | न्यू कॉलोनी पोखर के संबंध में कहा कि पोखर मेडिकल वेस्टेज से भरा पड़ा है। बैठक में विधायक द्वारा नाला उड़ाही के साथ-साथ कचरा उठाव का मामला भी उठाया गया। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि बरसात में नाले की सफाई की गई थी। प्रमुख नाला नहीं होने के कारण पानी की निकासी नहीं हो पाती है। शहरी क्षेत्र में अतिक्रमण का मामला उठाया गया।

एक सप्ताह से सफाई करवाई जा रही : कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी
नप कार्यालय में विधायक आलोक ने सभापति रेणु सिन्हा, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रभात रंजन के साथ-साथ बैठक की। विधायक ने छठ की तैयारियों की समीक्षा की। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी प्रभात रंजन ने कहा एक सप्ताह से अधिक समय से पोखरों की सफाई हो रही। वार्ड संख्या 34 एवं 37 स्थित पोखर, सहरसा बस्ती स्थित पोखर, मसोमात पोखर, मत्सयगंधा की सफाई शुरू हुई है। न्यू कॉलोनी पोखर व सुपर बाजार स्थित पोखर संबंध में जानकारी मांगने पर कहा दोनों पोखरों में पूजा नहीं होगी।

