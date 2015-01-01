पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार का हाल:सूप में चढ़ने वाले सामग्री सस्ते फिर भी खरीदारी हुई कम

सहरसा3 घंटे पहले
  • छठ में इस बार बाजार में दिखी मंदी, कोरोना के बीच पर्व में आर्थिक गतिविधियां प्रभावित

इस बार छठ में बाजार में मंदी छाई रही। लोग इसका अलग-अलग कारण मान रहे हैं लेकिन इस पर्व में कहीं न कहीं कोरोना संकट का असर दिखा है। लगातार लॉकडाउन के कारण चारों तरफ पड़ी आर्थिक मार ने इस महापर्व को भी कहीं न कहीं से प्रभावित किया है। छठ में सूप डाला पर चढ़ाए जाने वाली सामग्रियों में एक-दो आईटम को छोड़ कर अन्य सभी औषधीय पौधे, फल कंद- मूल की कीमत बीते वर्ष की तूलना में कौड़ी के भाव पर आ गई। हल्दी, अदरक, सिंघारा, मूली, बैगन आदि उपजाने वाले कोसी क्षेत्र के किसान सिर पर हाथ रख कर सहरसा के सब्जी मंडी में चिंतित दिखे। सिर्फ आंध्र प्रदेश से मंगाए गए नारियल एवं दूसरे जिलों से बिक्री के लिए लाए गए केलों का ही भाव चढ़ा दिखा। पिछले वर्ष पौधा लगा अदरक जहां 80 रुपए प्रति किलो बिका था इस वर्ष गुरुवार को सब्जी मंडी में 10 रुपए प्रति किलो कोई लेने वाला नहीं था। सब्जी मंडी के थोक व्यवसायी संजीव कुमार मिट्‌ठू ने बताया कि हल्दी का पाैधा भी पिछले वर्ष की तूलना में इस वर्ष आधे से कम कीमत पर मिल रहा है। थोक व्यवसायी ने बताया मूली 3-4 रुपए प्रतिकिलो भी थोक के भाव में खरीदारी नहीं हो रही है। थोक भाव में अदरख का 10 रुपए किलो भी खरीदार नहीं है। महापर्व के समय वनस्पति उत्पाद से धनोपार्जन करने की उम्मीद लगाए बैठे सिलेट भरना के किसान आनंद कुमार अदरख का पौधा बेचने मंडी आए थे लेकिन 24 घंटों से अधिक समय बीतने के बाद भी खरीदार नहीं मिल रहा था।

महापर्व के पूजन में इन सामग्रियों की है महत्ता
बांस के सूप व डगरा में फल, पकवान, वनस्पति से दिनकर दीनानाथ की अराधना करते हैं। आर्थिक रूप से संपन्न लोग चांदी तथा तांबे के बर्तन में भी भगवान भास्कर की अराधना करते हैं। छीटा, सूप एवं डगरा में पकवान के साथ फल के रूप में नारियल, सेब, नारंगी, टाभ नींबू, अल्हुवा, सुथनी, पानी फल, मूली, खाजा, मिठाई, गन्ना का डंठल, पान, सुपारी तथा जीवंत वनस्पति के तौर पर अदरख व हल्दी के पाैधे से सूर्योपासना करते हैं।

