बैठक:15 दिन में पंचायत भवन का निर्माण शुरू करें : डीएम

सहरसा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • डीएम ने पंचायत निर्वाचन की पूर्व तैयारी वपंचायत स्तर पर क्रियान्वित हो रही योजनाओं के संबंध में की बैठक

डीएम कौशल कुमार ने बुधवार को विकास भवन के सभागार में उप विकास आयुक्त, सभी प्रखंडों के वरीय प्रभारी पदाधिकारी, सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी एवं सभी पंचायत सचिवों के साथ विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 कार्यक्रम, पंचायत निर्वाचन की पूर्व तैयारी एवं पंचायत स्तर पर क्रियान्वित की जा रही योजनाओं के संबंध में समीक्षा बैठक की।

डीएम ने कहा कि वर्षाऋृतु में निर्माण कार्य प्रभावित रहती है इसलिए निर्माण कार्य के लिए उपयुक्त समय है। अतएव 15 दिनों में जिन पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण कार्य आरंभ नहीं हुआ है निश्चित रूप से कार्य आरंभ करें। सबसे पहले फोटो निर्वाचक विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 2021 कार्यक्रम से संबंधित तिथिवार कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि 16 दिसंबर को निर्वाचक सूची के प्रारूप का प्रकाशन किया जा रहा है।

इसके पश्चात फार्म-6 के माध्यम से निर्वाचक सूची में पंजीकरण का कार्य आरंभ होगा। इस कार्यक्रम के तहत 1 जनवरी 2021 की अर्हता तिथि से 18 वर्ष पूर्ण करने वाले एवं छुट हुए योग्य मतदाताओं का नाम अधिक से अधिक संख्या में पंजीकरण कराएं।

महाविद्यालयों एवं उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालयों में भी शिविर के माध्यम से युवाओं के नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ें। आगामी पंचायत निर्वाचन के निर्वाचक सूची का दिनांक 1 जनवरी 2020 की अर्हता तिथि से प्रारूप का प्रकाशन 19 जनवरी 2021 को किया जाएगा। निर्धारित तिथिवार कार्यक्रम के अनुसार दावा-आपत्तियां प्राप्त करने एवं अंतिम प्रकाशन के अनुसार ससमय कार्रवाई करें। वार्डवार मतदाता सूची तैयार करने के निर्देश दिए गए।

उन्होंने सभी पंचायत सचिव को सख्त हिदायत दी कि पंचायत चुनाव के लिए मतदाता सूची में यदि किसी प्रकार की गड़बड़ी पाई जाएगी तो उनके विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई होगी। संबंधित वार्ड के मतदाता उसी वार्ड के मतदान केंद्र के साथ संलग्न रहे इसे सुनिश्चित कराई जाए और मतदान केंद्र संबंधित वार्ड में हो। डीएम ने कहा कि विगत दिनों चार पंचायतों के सभी वार्डों में जांच टीम द्वारा नाली गली निश्चय योजना की जांच कराई गई है। कई वार्डों के जांच प्रतिवेदन में यह प्रतिवेदित किया गया है कि जांच टीम को अभिलेख उपलब्ध नहीं कराया गया। अभिलेख तैयार कराने की जवाबदेही पंचायत सचिव की है।

यह उनके लापरवाही को दर्शाता है। उप विकास आयुक्त को निर्देश दिया गया कि जांच टीम द्वारा प्राप्त प्रतिवेदन के आधार पर जिन वार्ड में योजना के क्रियान्वयन में अनियमितता बरती गई है अथवा गुणवत्ता के अनुरूप नहीं है ऐसे मामलों में कार्रवाई करें। उन्होंने काह कि पंचायत चुनाव के पूर्व क्रमबद्ध रूप में निर्धारित तिथि के अनुसार सभी पंचायतों में योजनाओं की जांच कराई जाएगी।

जिला पंचायती राज पदाधिकारी को निर्देश देते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि सभी पंचायतों में क्रियान्वित सभी योजनाओं का डाटाबेस एक्सल सीट में तैयार कर लें। बैठक में पंचायत सरकार भवन निर्माण के संदर्भ में अद्यतन प्रगति की समीक्षा की गई। जिले में 24 पंचायत सरकार भवन का निर्माण वर्तमान में प्रस्तावित है जिसके लिए राशि हस्तांतरित कर दी गई है।

