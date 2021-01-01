पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:गन्ने की खेती से किसानों का मोह भंग, मदद की आस

बनमा ईटहरी। कुमोद सिंह2 घंटे पहले
  • साल भर मेहनत करने के बाद गन्ने से फायदा नहीं, गुड़ का भी नहीं मिल रहा उचित दाम

सरकार द्वारा किसानों को प्रोत्साहित नहीं करने, लागत अधिक व फायदा कम होने से किसानों का गन्ने की खेती से मोह भंग हो रहा है। अगर समय रहते सरकार द्वारा कोई प्रोत्साहन नीति नहीं बनाई गई तो आने वाले कुछ वर्षों में इसकी खेती की समाप्ति हो जाएगी। अब क्षेत्र में महज दस एकड़ में खेती रह गई है। दशकों पहले क्षेत्र के ईटहरी, सहुरिया, महारस, रसलपुर, जमालनगर, घोड़दौर, सरबेला पंचायत के विभिन्न गांव में गन्ने की खेती वृहत पैमाने पर होती थी। लेकिन सरकार द्वारा क्रय केंद्र नहीं खोलने से किसान आर्थिक रूप से बदहाल होने लगे और फिर गन्ने की जगह धीरे-धीरे गेंहू, धान, मक्का, आलू, प्याज सहित कई अन्य फसलों की खेती होने लगी है। किसान अनिल सिंह, अशोक सिंह, रामप्रवेश सिंह, कमलेश्वरी सिंह ने बताया कि गन्ने की फसल तैयार होने में लगभग एक साल का समय लगता है। बुआई के समय कुल लागत प्रति एकड़ 8 हजार रुपए आता है। किसानों ने बताया कि उनके पास दो ही विकल्प होते है या तो वो ग्रामीण हॉकरों को बेच दे या गुड़ बनाकर बाजार में बेच दें। किसानों को गन्ने की रस से 20 से 30 किलोग्राम गुड़ बनाने में ढाई से तीन घंटे लगते है। गुड़ बड़ी मुश्किल से 40 से 45 रुपए किलो बाजार में बिकता है।

गन्ने की जगह खरीफ और रबी फसल को किसानों ने चुना

गन्ने की बुआई जनवरी-फरवरी माह में होती थी। तैयार होने में पूरे एक वर्ष का समय लगता था। गर्मी में जमीन ज्यादा सूखने से पटवन की ज्यादा दरकार पड़ती थी। जिसमें अधिक परिश्रम लगता था। पूरे वर्ष मेहनत के बाद भी उस हिसाब से किसानों को मुनाफा नहीं होता था। तैयार गुड़ का भाव बाजार में उस हिसाब से नहीं दिया जाता था। साथ ही कोई अनुदान नहीं मिलने से किसानों की रुचि धीरे-धीरे खत्म होते जा रही है। अब इन फसलों की जगह खरीफ और रबी फसल ने जगह ले ली है।

सहायता का प्रावधान नहीं है
गन्ने के खेती के लिए किसानों के लिए सरकार से कोई अनुदान या सहायता का प्रावधान नहीं है। इसलिए यहां के किसान गन्ने की उत्पादन में दिलचस्पी नहीं ले रहे हैं।
संजीव कुमार, बीएओ

