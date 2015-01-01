पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:अटेंडेंस बनाकर घर लौट जाते हैं शिक्षक, घर बैठे-बैठे हो रहे मालामाल

सहरसा2 दिन पहले
कोसी कालोनी मध्य विद्यालय के मुख्य गेट पर लगा ताला
  • नवहट्‌टा, सोनवर्षा, बसनही, पतरघट और बनमा में भास्कर ने की पड़ताल

सरकार के निर्देश और स्कूलों की वास्तविक स्थिति की दैनिक भास्कर के पड़ताल में पोल खुल गई। कोरोना को देखते हुए सरकार ने बच्चों के स्कूल जाने पर पाबंदी लगाई थी। 1 अगस्त से मानव संसाधन विभाग ने निर्देश जारी किया था कि स्कूल नियमित रूप से खुलेंगे और शिक्षक की उपस्थित अनिवार्य रहेगी।

पर भास्कर ने दोपहर एक बजे से 2 बजे तक पड़ताल किया तो शहरी क्षेत्र सहित नवहट्‌टा, सोनबर्षा, बसनही, बनमा, पतरघट क्षेत्र के एक दर्जन विद्यालयों ताला लटका पाया गया। एक दो स्कूलों में तो दर्जनों शिक्षकों की जगह एक से दो शिक्षक ही पाए गए।

जिले में 1266 प्राथमिक मध्य विद्यालय व 162 उच्च विद्यालयों में कार्यरत करीब 8 हजार 500 शिक्षकों पर नजर रखने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग का बड़ा महकमा यहां पदस्थापित हैं। लेकिन सरकार के आदेश का पालन नहीं हो रहा है। प्रतिमाह शिक्षकों के वेतन पर लभगभ 24 करोड़ से अधिक राशि सरकार खर्च कर रही है लेकिन शिक्षक घर बैठे वेतन लेकर मालामाल हो रहे हैं।

प्राचार्य के कक्ष में लटका दिखा ताला
सोमवार को भास्कर पड़ताल में दिन के 2 बजे शहर के जेल कॉलोनी स्थित मध्य विद्यालय में एक भी शिक्षक उपस्थित नहीं थे, प्राचार्य कक्ष में भी ताला लगा हुआ था। ऐसा ही हाल कोसी कालोनी स्थित मध्य विद्यालय का था। कोसी कालोनी में एक ही कैंपस में मध्य विद्यालय एवं उच्च विद्यालय का परिचालन होता है। इस विद्यालय के मुख्य गेट पर ताला लगा हुआ था।

नवहट्टा: उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय में नवमी एवं दसवीं कक्षा शुरू नहीं
डरहार पंचायत के उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय परताहा बरहारा मध्य विद्यालय में 11 शिक्षक के बदले 4 शिक्षक विद्यालय में उपस्थित पाए गए। वहीं उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय में कार्यरत दो शिक्षक में एक शिक्षक ही उपस्थित थे।

सरकार के निर्देश के बावजूद उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय में नवमी एवं दसवीं कक्षा के बच्चों की पढ़ाई शुरू नहीं हुई। नौवीं कक्षा में 285 वही दसवीं में 187 बच्चे नामांकित है। उत्क्रमित उच्च विद्यालय परताहा बरहरा में नवसृजित प्राथमिक विद्यालय परताहा उत्तरी टैग है जिसमें 3 शिक्षक कार्यरत हैं।

सोनवर्षाराज : सोनवर्षा में 11 की जगह दिखे एक शिक्षक
02:05 मिनट पर मध्य विद्यालय, मनौरी में पदस्थापित 11 शिक्षकों में मात्र एक शारिरिक शिक्षक कृष्ण देव सिंह उपस्थित थे। 02:11 मिनट में प्राथमिक विद्यालय, हरिखंड में मात्र प्रधानाध्यापक राकेश कुमार रौशन उपस्थित थे। चार अन्य पदस्थापित सहायक शिक्षकों में एक भी उपस्थित नहीं थे। इस बाबत प्रधानाध्यापक ने बताया कि आज एक भी सहायक शिक्षक आए ही नहीं।

महुआ बाजार : बछोड़ स्कूल में महीनों से लटका है ताला
1:00 बजे महुआ उत्तरवाड़ी पंचायत के प्राथमिक विद्यालय बछोड़ में ताला लटका हुआ था। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि जब से कोरोना संक्रमण का दौर चला एक- दो दिन ही स्कूल खुला था। बछोड़ में दो सहायक शिक्षक व एक सहायक शिक्षिका सहित प्रधान राकेश राम पदस्थापित हैं। प्रधान राकेश राम ने कहा कि स्कूल तो बंद ही है न। मध्य विद्यालय बलेठा पूर्वी में भी करीब 1:30 बजे स्कूल में ताला लगा दिखा।
बनमा : महीने में एक से दो दिन खुलता स्कूल
मध्य विद्यालय तेलियाहाट में ताला लगा दिखा। यहां 09 शिक्षक एवं शिक्षिका पदस्थापित हैं। लोगों ने कहा कि महीना में एक से दो दिन विद्यालय खुलता है। मध्य विद्यालय तेलियाहाट 10 बजे से 03 बजे के बीच विद्यालय पूर्णतः बंद रहा। मध्य विद्यालय बनमा में भी बाहर से ताला लटका मिला।

पतरघट : दो स्कूलों में चार शिक्षकों में दो गायब मिले
प्रखंड में टीम ने दो स्कूल का जायजा लिया। प्राथमिक विद्यालय बासा टोला के प्रधानाध्यापक मनीष कुमार ने कहा कि विद्यालय में 4 शिक्षक दो गायब थे।

सत्तरकटैया : शिक्षक के साथ प्रधानध्यापक भी गायब रहे
प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत प्राथिमक विद्यालय सरवरिया बंद मिला। कोई शिक्षक या शिक्षिका उपस्थित नहीं मिली। यहां तक कि प्रधानाध्यापक भी विधालय में ताला लगा कर गायब थे। दो बजे लक्ष्मी प्रसाद अनंदी देवी मध्य विद्यालय आरण में पड़ताल के दौरान 19 शिक्षकों में 4 शिक्षक अवकाश पर मिले।

बैजनाथपुर : एचएम को छोड़ शेष शिक्षक की रही अनुपस्थति
सौरबाजार प्रखंड के प्राथमिक विद्यालय तिरी भगत्तीस्थान में सोमवार की दोपहर 1:24 बजे मात्र एक प्रभारी एचएम लक्ष्मण कुमार यादव ही उपस्थित थे और शेष विद्यालय में कार्यरत चार शिक्षक इससे पूर्व ही अपना एटेंडेंस बना कर चले गए। वहीं सहुरिया पश्चिमी पंचायत स्थित एनपीएस दानचकला विद्यालय में ताला लटका मिला।

बेवजह बीआरसी कार्यालय का चक्कर लगाने वाले शिक्षक पर नाम होगा दर्ज
बिना काम के दिन भर बीआरसी कार्यालय का चक्कर लगाने वाले वेसे शिक्षक को यह बताना पड़ेगा कि वे किस काम से बीआरसी आए है। बिना काम के ही बीआरसी आने वाले शिक्षकों से परेशान बीईओ के द्वारा यह निर्देश जारी किया गया है।

बीईओ अरविंद कुमार महतो ने बताया कि स्कूल छोड़कर बीआरसी आने वाले शिक्षकों के लिए बीआरसी में एक रजिस्टर खोला जा रहा है। रजिस्टर में वेसे शिक्षक का नाम दर्ज होगा जो बिना काम के ही बीआरसी कार्यालय में अड्‌डेबाजी करते हैं।

गायब रहने वाले शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई होगी
सरकार का स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि विद्यालय में पदस्थापित शिक्षक अनिवार्य रूप से निर्धारित समय तक उपस्थित रहेंगे। गायब रहने वाले शिक्षकों पर कार्रवाई होगी। जयशंकर प्रसाद ठाकुर, जिला शिक्षा पदाधिकारी

