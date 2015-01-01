पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर के उद्‌घाटन के दौरान कुलपति ने कही बात:विद्यार्थियों को राष्ट्र से जोड़ना ही एनएसएस का मूल उद्देश्य

सहरसा3 घंटे पहले
राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना (एनएसएस) की समाज एवं राष्ट्र के निर्माण एवं विकास में महती भूमिका है। इसका उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों को समाज एवं राष्ट्र से जोड़ना है। हम चाहते हैं कि हमारे सभी विद्यार्थी पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना से भी जुड़ें और इसे जनांदोलन बनाएं। यह बात कुलपति प्रो. डॉ. आरकेपी रमण ने कही। .

वे बुधवार को पूर्व गणतंत्र दिवस परेड चयन शिविर का उद्घाटन कर रहे थे। कुलपति ने कहा कि एनएसएस को समाज एवं राष्ट्र में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन का वाहक बनें। हम अनुशासित बनें। हम पहले अपने जीवन में बदलाव लाएं। फिर समाज में बदलाव आएगा। कुलपति ने कहा कि जो चयन होने में सफल होंगे, वे और मेहनत करके आगे विश्वविद्यालय का नाम रौशन करें। जो अभी चयन होने में असफल हो गए हैं, वे भी घबराएं नहीं। सकारात्मक सोच रखें और हमेशा समाज के हित में काम करें। उन्होंने कहा कि हम समाज सुधार में अपनी महती भूमिका निभाएं। दहेजबंदी, शराबबंदी एवं ऐसे अन्य कार्यक्रमों में बढ़चढ़ कर भाग लें। सभी इकाईयों को सक्रिय बनाएं। प्रति कुलपति प्रो. डॉ. आभा सिंह ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना का ध्येय वाक्य है, मैं नहीं आप। हमें इस ध्येय वाक्य को अपने जीवन में अपनाना है। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना का उद्देश्य हमारी युवा पीढ़ी को सामाजिक सरोकारों से जोड़ना है। किसी कार्यक्रम में चयनित होना महत्वपूर्ण है। लेकिन इससे भी ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है कि हम अपने अंदर सेवा की भावना को जागृत करें। उन्होंने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय सेवा योजना का उद्देश्य शिक्षा एवं स्वास्थ्य आदि के संबंध में जागरूकता फैलाना है।

