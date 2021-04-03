पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य:एपीएचसी सहशौल में पांच बेडों वाला विशेष प्रसव केंद्र का जिलाधिकारी ने किया उद‌्घाटन

एपीएचसी सहशौल में विशेष प्रसव केन्द्र का उद्घाटन करते डीएम - Dainik Bhaskar
एपीएचसी सहशौल में विशेष प्रसव केन्द्र का उद्घाटन करते डीएम
  • आयुष्मान भारत अंतर्गत हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस केंद्र के तहत हुआ उद‌्घाटन

आयुष्मान भारत अंतर्गत हेल्थ एंड वैलनेस केंद्र के तहत क्षेत्र के सहसौल पंचायत स्थित एपीएचसी केंद्र में पांच बेडों से सुसज्जित विशेष प्रसव केंद्र का गुरुवार को जिलाधिकारी कौशल कुमार द्वारा विधिवत उद्घाटन किया गया। साथ ही अतिरिक्त स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर आयुष्मान भारत द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए अन्य सुविधाओं का निरीक्षण किया। प्रसव सेवा केंद्र के उद्घाटन पश्चात उपस्थित ग्रामीणों द्वारा एपीएचसी केंद्र में उपलब्ध कराए गए आईपीडी, ओपीडी, एएनसी समेत अन्य स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं को लेकर जिलाधिकारी का धन्यवाद करते हुए उन्हें तथा उपस्थित अन्य अधिकारियों को बुके एवं पाग चादर प्रदान कर सम्मानित किया। मौके पर उपस्थित ग्रामीण एवं राजद प्रखंड अध्यक्ष राजेश कुमार सिंह मुन्ना ने केंद्र में चिकित्सक एवं एएनएम की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित कराने के साथ ही केंद्र के चाहरदीवारी, प्रशिक्षित एएनएम की नियुक्ति के साथ ही भू-दाता शारदा प्रसाद सिंह एवं केदार नारायण सिंह के नाम से एपीएचसी के नामकरण की मांग की गई। इस दौरान सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अवधेश कुमार सिंह, सिमरीबख्तियारपुर एसडीओ विरेन्द्र कुमार, डीपीएम विनय रंजन, प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. एनके सिन्हा, बीडीओ कैलाशपति मिश्र, सीओ उपेन्द्र कुमार, चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. मो. मोहिउद्दीन, मुखिया संघ अध्यक्ष शिवेंद्र नारायण, स्वास्थ्य प्रबंधक मो. महबूब आलम समेत अन्य स्वास्थ्य कर्मी मौजूद थे।

