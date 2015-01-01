पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:बिना आंधी-तूफान के गिरा बिजली तार, चपेट में आए बेटे को बचाने गई मां की भी गई जान

सत्तरकटैया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद रोते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • सत्तरकटैया प्रखंड के पद्मपुर गांव में एक साथ मां-बेटे की मौत
  • बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही आई सामने, लोगों ने की कार्रवाई की मांग

बिजली विभाग की लापरवाही से सोमवार को सत्तरकटैया प्रखंड के पद्मपुर गांव में एक साथ मां-बेटे की अर्थी उठी। जहां बिना आंधी-तूफान के 440 वोल्ट का तार अचानक टूट कर गिरा। इस तार का पहला शिकार दरवाजे पर बंधे पशु को चारा देने गया 12 वर्षीय बच्चा बना। करंट की चपेट में आकर अपने ही दरवाजे पर छटपटा रहे बच्चे को देख जब उसकी मां उसे बचाने को गई तो वो भी करंट की चपेट में आ गई। मौके पर ही दोनों की मौत हो गई। मृतका की पहचान पद्मपुर निवासी कैलू यादव की पत्नी रंजू देवी (35 वर्ष) और पुत्र मुन्नु कुमार (12 वर्ष) के रूप में की गई है। करंट से पुत्र एवं मां की एक साथ मौत से संपूर्ण पद्मपुर गांव में शोक की लहर छा गयी है। स्थानीय ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मन्नु अपने दरवाजे पर पशु के नाद में चारा डालने गया था तभी ऊपर से गुजर रहे 440 वोल्ट का तार टूटकर नीचे शरीर पर जा गिरा। तार की चपेट में आए अपने पुत्र को छटपटाते देख मां रंजू देवी व दादी मूलिया देवी आगे बढ़ी। बिजली करंट से छटपटाते पुत्र को बिना कुछ सोचे-समझे बचाने गयी मां भी करंट की चपेट में आ गई और मौके पर ही पुत्र व मां ने एक साथ दम तोड़ दिया। कैलू यादव के घर पड़ी पत्नी और पुत्र की लाश देख वहां पहुंचे ग्रामीणों के आंखों से आंसू थम नहीं रहे थे। मृतक मन्नू दो भाई थे। मां व भाई की मौत के बाद बड़े भाई दिलखुश कुमार, पिता व दादी अवाक हैं। बिहरा थाना क्षेत्र के पद्मपुर गांव के वार्ड- 8 निवासी कैलू यादव की 35 वर्षीय पत्नी रंजू देवी सामान्य पढ़ी-लिखी महिला थी। दो पुत्र में छोटा 12 वर्षीय मन्नू कुमार मध्य विद्यालय बिजलपुर में कक्षा सात की पढाई करता था। पढाई के साथ-साथ खेती व पशुपालन में भी हाथ बंटाता था। बड़ा भाई दिलखुश भी मवेशी को चारा खिलाता था। अब मृतक के परिवार में केवल पिता, भाई एवं दादी रह गयी। निम्न मध्यम वर्ग के परिवार होने के कारण कृषि व पशुपालन ही जीवकोपार्जन का सबसे बड़ा माध्यम है।

बिजली विभाग के अधिकारी से कार्रवाई की मांग
ग्रामीणों ने इस घटना के लिए बिजली विभाग को जिम्मेवार बताया है। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि ना आंधी थी ना हवा। बिजली का तार आखिर गिरा कैसे? सही तरीके से तार को लगाया जाता तो आज ऐसी घटना नहीं घटती। सही रूप से मेंटेनेंस भी नहीं किया जाता है। ग्रामीण सहित परिजनों ने बिजली विभाग के सक्षम पदाधिकारी के विरूद्ध प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने एवं मुआवजा की मांग की है। जानकारी मिलने पर राजद नेता गौतम कृष्ण सहित अन्य लोग मौके पर पहुंचकर पीड़ित परिजनों को धैर्य बंधवाया।

आवेदन मिलने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर होगी कार्रवाई
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही बिहरा थानाध्यक्ष सदलबल पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली। साथ ही पुत्र व मां केशव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल सहरसा भेज दिया। बिहरा थानाध्यक्ष प्रमोद झा ने बताया कि दरवाजे के ऊपर से गुजर रही 440 बोल्ट तार टूट कर मन्नू कुमार के शरीर पर गिर गया था। जिसे बचाने गयी मां भी बिजली तार के चपेट में आ गई और दोनों की मौत घटनास्थल पर ही हो गई। पोस्टमार्टम मंगलवार की सुबह होगी। आवेदन आने पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

पोल से घर तक गई तार टूटने से हुआ हादसा, जांच कर भेजा जाएगा रिपोर्ट
बिजली के पोल से घर तक गई तार के टूट कर गिरने के बाद संपर्क में आने से मौत हुई है। बिजली पोल का तार भी कवर्ड है। फिर भी हम जांच कर रहे हैं। विभाग को रिपोर्ट करेंगे। पीड़ित परिजन मुआवजा के लिए बिजली के 440 वोल्ट के तार गिरने से मौत की बात कह रहे हैं।
-रवितेज झा, कनीय अभियंता, सत्तरकटैया, सहरसा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें