पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:रहुआ से बाड़ा जाने वाली सड़क जर्जर, लोग परेशान

सत्तरकटैया2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रखंड क्षेत्र अंतर्गत रहुआ चौक से बाड़ा की ओर जाने वाली मुख्य सड़क बीते चार साल से टूटकर क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया है। सड़क बिछाए गए गिट्टी तक इधर-उधर हो गयी है। लेकिन प्रशासन से लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि इसकी कोई सुधि लेने वाला नही है। जानकारी अनुसार करीब 10 वर्ष पूर्व में यह सड़क रहुआ चौक से लेकर बारा भरना तक बनाया गया था। जो 5 वर्ष के अंदर ही टूट गया। तब से लेकर अब तक सड़क की दोहरीकरण नही की गई । आलम यह है कि निचले परत की मिट्टी तक निकल आई है। जिससे राहगीरों को भारी परेशानी होती है। गिट्टी तक उखड़ गया है। जिसके कारण आए दिन दो पहिया वाहन दुर्घटनाओं का शिकार होते रहता है। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि इस सड़क से गुजरने के भारी परेशानी होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें