सुस्ती:जिले में 90 हजार मीट्रिक टन धान खरीद का लक्ष्य अभी तक मात्र 45 सौ क्विंटल की हुई खरीदारी

सहरसा39 मिनट पहले
रसलपुर पैक्स गोदाम में अतिक्रमण।
  • जहां खरीदारी हुई वहां भुगतान में देरी, बिचौलिए भाव गिरा किसानों की मजबूरी का उठा रहे फायदा
  • धान की एवज में चावल एफसीआई में जमा करने में देरी होना बड़ी समस्या

जिले में 131 पैक्सों को धान खरीद के दिए गए 90 हजार मीट्रिक टन लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध मात्र 4500 क्विंटल धान की ही खरीद हो पाई है। सरकार द्वारा किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य 1868 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल पर धान खरीदने का आदेश 26 नवंबर को दिया गया था। सहरसा में इसका क्रियान्वयन विभाग के अनुसार 8 दिसंबर से शुरू किया गया। लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध अब तक मात्र 5 प्रतिशत ही धान की खरीद हो पाई है। खास बात यह कि अभी तक 105 पैक्स ही क्रियाशील है। 9 व्यापार मंडल को धान खरीदना है लेकिन इसमें भी मात्र 5 व्यापार मंडल ने खरीद की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। इधर कई पैक्सों ने खरीद के बाद भुगतान प्रक्रिया में देरी के कारण किसानों को समस्या आ रही है। हलांकि डीएम ने 48 घंटे के अंदर भुगतान के आदेश के बाद कई पैक्सों में सुधार आया है। दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने मंगलवार को पैक्सों के पड़ताल में धान अधिप्राप्ति की रफ्तार काफी सुस्त दिखी। किसानों के समक्ष रबी फसल की तैयारी के लिए तुरंत राशि की जरूरत पड़ती है। स्थानीय व्यापारी और बिचौलिए भाव गिरा कर किसानों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठाते हैं। पैक्स की जटिल प्रक्रिया के कारण जरूरतमंद छोटे किसानों को न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य नहीं मिल पाता है। सौरबाजार क्षेत्र के चन्दौर पूर्वी पंचायत स्थित धान अधिप्राप्ति केन्द्र का डीएम कौशल कुमार ने मंगलवार को औचक निरीक्षण किया। केन्द्र पर मौजूद पैक्स अध्यक्ष शिवनंदन यादव ने बताया कि अधिप्राप्त डेढ़ एलोट यानी 810 क्विंटल धान की खरीद एवं आधे किसानों को राशि का भी भुगतान किया जा चुका है। केन्द्र पर वजन के लिए कांटा, पॉश मशीन, राइश मिल में धान से चावल तैयार करने में जुटे मजदूर दिखे। मौके पर सीओ श्री निवास, बीसीओ फजल अहमद सहित अन्य पदाधिकारी व कर्मी मौजूद थे।

बनमा : सलपुर पंचायत के पैक्सों में खरीदारी नहीं

रसलपुर पंचायत के पैक्सों में धान की खरीदारी शुरू नहीं हुई है। रसलपुर पैक्स गौदाम पूर्व पैक्स अध्यक्ष द्वारा अतिक्रमित है। रसलपुर पंचायत के पैक्स अध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि वर्तमान में पैक्स गौदाम पूर्व पैक्स द्वारा अतिक्रमीत है जिस कारण धान खरीदारी करने में परेशानी हो रही है।

नवहट्‌टा : जितनी धान खरीदी उतना भुगतान नहीं

खरका तेलवा पैक्स में 14 दिसंबर तक मात्र 1003 क्विंटल धान की खरीद हो पायी है। इसमें 403 क्विंटल धान का ही भुगतान किसानों को हो पाया है। पैक्स के अध्यक्ष हीरेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता ने 5 लाख रुपए पैक्स के खाता में रहने के कारण 600 क्विंटल किसानों के धान का भुगतान प्रक्रियाधीन है।

सिमरी : कई पंचायतों में अधिप्राप्ति नहीं हुई

प्रखंड में अभी तक कई पंचायतों में धान की खरीद शुरू नहीं हुई है। महखड़ पंचायत के पैक्स अध्यक्ष रंजीत यादव ने बताया कि 6300 क्विंटल लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध अभी तक 1209 क्विंटल धान खरीद हुई है। किसान अमित कुमार ने बताया पांच दिन पहले 60 क्विंटल धान दिया भुगतान हो चुका है।

भुगतान में इस कारण होती देरी
लगमा के पैक्स अध्यक्ष चंदन सिंह ने बताया कि मात्र 20 फीसदी सीसी होने की वजह से खरीदी गई धान की मात्रा का 20 प्रतिशत राशि का ही भुगतान हो पाता है। बाकी किसानों को तब तक इंतजार करना पड़ता है जब तक सम्बंधित बैंक द्वारा सीसी में वृद्धि नहीं की जाती है। दूसरी समस्या मिलरों द्वारा पैक्सों से लिए गए धान के एवज में तैयार चावल एफसीआई में जमा करने में देरी को लेकर है।

8 दिसंबर से अभी तक 4500 मीट्रिक टन धान की अधिप्राप्ति हो चुकी है। सभी पैक्सों एवं व्यापार मंडलों को सक्रिय कर धान अधिप्राप्ति की प्रक्रिया तेज करने को कहा गया है। निर्धारित समय तक लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति हो जाएगी। मशरूख आलम, जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी

सोनवर्षा : 50 हजार में खरीद 6 हजार क्विंटल

बीते 7 दिसंबर से धान अधिप्राप्ति की शुरुआत होने के बाद निर्धारित 50 हजार क्विंटल लक्ष्य के विरुद्ध मात्र 6,398 क्विंटल धान की खरीद हो पाई है। महुआ उत्तर बाड़ी के पैक्स में धान बेचने वाले फुलेश्वर मंडल, मनोज यादव ने बताया कि उन्हें ससमय पैसे मिल गया।

