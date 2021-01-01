पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरी:बसनही थाने के चौकीदार परमानंद के दरवाजे पर से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की चोरी

महुआ बाजार40 मिनट पहले
बसनही थाना क्षेत्र में चोरी-लूट छिनतई जैसी घटनाएं रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। रखवाली करने वाले चौकीदार को ही चोर ने बनाया अपना शिकार बना लिया। बीते रविवार की रात अज्ञात चोरों ने बसनही थाना के चौकीदार अतलखा गांव निवासी परमानंद पासवान के दरवाजे पर लगे ट्रैक्टर की ट्रॉली की चोरी कर बसनहीं थाना पुलिस को एक और चुनौती दी है। पीड़ित चौकीदार ने थाने में आवेदन देकर बरामदगी की गुहार लगाई है। चौकीदार ने बताया कि गांव के ही सोनू, मोनू व रौशन यादव ने ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की चोरी की घटना को अंजाम दिया है। क्योंकि बीते दिन एक ऑटो को गायब कर ऑटो मालिक से ऑटो बरामद करने के लिए सेवा शुल्क के नाम पर अवैध रुपए लेकर ऑटो मलिक को ऑटो लौटाया था। कुछ दिन पूर्व उक्त आरोपियों की मोटरसाइकिल पकड़ी गई थी। इसी द्वेष में रविवार की रात दरवाजे से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉली की चोरी कर ली गई।

रेलवे सिग्नल का केबल काटा, आरपीएफ ने पकड़ा
सहरसा | रविवार की देर शाम गढ़बरुआरी रेलवे स्टेशन के निकट सिग्नल के केबल को काट कर भाग रहे चोर अनिल कुमार को आरपीएफ ने पकड़ा। आरपीएफ में आरक्षी राम प्रवेश ठाकुर ड्यूटी में रविवार की शाम सुपौल स्टेशन के गार्ड की सुरक्षा तैनात थे। जिन्हें मेमो मिला कि गढ़बरुआरी स्टेशन और थड़बिटिया स्टेशन साइट के बीच केबल कट गया है। जहां सिग्नल केबल कटा हुआ पाया गया। तभी एक व्यक्ति पर उनलोगों की नजर पड़ी। जिसे टॉर्च की रोशनी में देखने पर उसके दाएं कंधे पर केबुल का बंडल दिखा। जिसे खदेड़ कर पकड़ा गया। पकड़ में आया युवक सुपौल जिले के इस्लामपुर वार्ड 10 का रहने वाले अनिल कुमार है।

