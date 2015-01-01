पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उग हे सूरज देव:छठ घाटों के साथ इस बार ज्यादातर लोगों ने घरों में भी सूर्य को दिया अर्घ्य

सिमराहा महर्षि मेंही आश्रम के समीप स्थित पोखर में अर्घ्य देतीं व्रती और शहर के गांधीपथ स्थित छठ घाट पर शनिवार की सुबह अर्घ्य देने जुटे श्रद्धालु।
  • छठ गीत से वातावरण रहा भक्तिमय, शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में महापर्व संपन्न
  • कोरोना को लेकर श्रद्धालुओं ने छठ घाटों पर जाने से किया परहेज

36 घंटे का निर्जला लोक महापर्व छठ शुक्रवार की शाम अस्ताचलगामी एवं शनिवार की सुबह उदयीमान सूर्य को व्रतियों सहित श्रद्धालुओं ने अर्घ्य चढ़ाकर आस्थापूर्वक मनाया। जबकि शनिवार की सुबह 6.21 मिनट पर भगवान भास्कर का लोगों ने दर्शन के साथ अर्घ्य देकर घाट पर ही पकवान और फल प्रसाद के रूप में ग्रहण किया। सूर्योदय की आश में भगवान सूर्य को मनाने के लिए कर्णप्रिय छठ गीत -” उग, हे सूरज देव, भेल भिनसरवा अरघे के बेरवा, पूजन के बेरवा हो।

बड़की पुकारे देव, करजोड़वा अरघके बेरवा, पूजन के बेरवा हो... की गूंज से वातावरण भक्तिमय बन गया था। सूर्य की लालिमा से अभिभूत व्रतियों ने फल व पकवान से सुसज्जित सूप लेकर पूजा-अर्चना की और श्रद्धालुओं ने व्रती के हाथ में रखे सूप पर अर्ध्य दिया। व्रती के हाथों पर सूर्य भगवान के सम्मुख अर्घ्य देकर धन, धान्य एवं सुख समृद्धि की कामना की।

कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव को लेकर सरकारी गाइडलाइन का शहरवासियों ने अनुपालन का भरसक प्रयास किया। इसी वजह से अधिकांश लोगों ने अपने-अपने घरों के छत व आंगन में छठ पर्व मनाया। फिर भी छठ घाटों पर व्रती सहित श्रद्धालुओं की भारी भीड़ दिखी, लेकिन बीते साल की अपेक्षा घाटों पर श्रद्धालुओं की संख्या कम थी। अधिकांश परिवारों के अपने-अपने घरों के छत व आंगन में घाट तैयार कर छठ मनाए जाने से थोड़ी राहत जरूर हुई।

आपदा से निपटने के लिए एसडीआरएफ की टीम तैनात रही

विभिन्न 28 घाटों पर सुबह के अर्घ्य के दौरान डीएम कौशल कुमार, एसपी राकेश कुमार एवं एसडीएम शंभूनाथ झा आदि निरीक्षण करते रहे। वहीं स्थानीय विधायक आलोक रंजन संध्याकालीन अर्ध्य के दौरान शहर के कई घाटों का भ्रमण कर लोगों से मिल छठ की शुभकामनाएं दी। शहर के प्रमुख घाट मत्स्यगंधा झील एवं मसोमात पोखर के अलावा सिमरी बख्तियारपुर के घाटों पर आपदा से निपटने को लेकर एसडीआरएफ के जवानों की तैनाती थी और कई जगह मोटर वोट से निगरानी की जा रही थी।

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था का था पुख्ता इंतजाम

ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था के पुख्ता इंतजाम से आवागमन में कठिनाई नहीं हुई। जाम भी नहीं लगा। ट्रैफिक जवान नो एंट्री का सख्ती से पालन करवा रहे थे।

नप के 28 घाटों में शामिल प्रमुख घाट

प्रमुख घाटों में मसोमात पोखर, शंकर चौक पोखर,गांधी पथ नंदन सिंह पोखर, मत्स्यगंधा झील, सातपोखरिया, दैता पोखर सहरसा बस्ती, नाथ बाबा पोखर, बहेलवा पोखर, बेंगहा पोखर, बिनोबा आश्रम पोखर सहित अन्य पोखरों में कही अधिक गहराई होने से पानी अधिक थी तो कहीं पानी कम थी। हलांकि अधिकांश पोखर, नदी इसबार पानी से लबालब भरा था। सभी घाटों पर सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से लाल रीबन और रस्सी लगा दिया गया था।

सबसे अधिक लोग शंकर चौक पोखर पर

गौतम नगर, गंगजला, कुंवर टोली सहित आसपास के मोहल्ले वासियों द्वारा छठ पर्व का आयोजन किया गया था। सबसे अधिक भीड़ शंकर चौक, मसोमात पोखर और गांधीपथ स्थित पोखर पर नजर आई, जहां तील रखने तक की जगह नहीं थी। जबकि मत्स्यगंधा झील में इस साल पूर्व के वर्षों से अधिक लोगों ने छठ मनाया। मत्स्य विभाग का सतपोखरिया में इस बार कम भीड़ दिखी। कोरोना काल में संपन्न छठ की खास विशेषता यह रही कि ज्यादातर लोगों ने पहले से ही अपने घरों की छत पर घाट तैयार करवाया था।

