टीकाकरण:कोरोना टीकाकरण के प्रथम चरण का आज अंतिम दिन

सहरसा
  • पहले चरण में गुरुवार तक 5659 को लगा टीका

कोरोना टीकाकरण के दूसरे चरण का कार्य 6 फरवरी से प्रारंभ होगा। दूसरे चरण में सभी फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर, कर्मियों एवं पदाधिकारियों को टीकाकृत किया जाएगा। मालूम हो कि कोविड 19 से सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए जिले में 16 जनवरी से टीकाकरण कराया जा रहा है। प्रथम चरण में प्राथमिकता के आधार पर सभी स्तर के सरकारी एवं निजी स्वास्थ्य संस्थान के स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों, चिकित्सक एवं पदाधिकारियों का टीकाकरण किया जा रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अवधेश कुमार ने बताया कि प्रथम चरण में 8483 स्वास्थ कर्मथ्यों को टीका लगाने का लक्ष्य है। गुरुवार तक 5659 लोगों को टीका लगया जा चुका है। प्रथम चरण के लक्ष्य की प्राप्ति के लिए 1 फरवरी से विशेष टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जा रहा है जो 5 फरवरी तक चलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि आज स्वास्थ कर्मियों के टीकाकरण का अंतिम दिन है। कल से दूसरे चरण का टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम शुरू होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जिन 11 सत्र स्थल पर टीकाकरण का कार्य हो रहा है उन्हीं सत्र स्थलों पर फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर, कर्मियों एवं पदाधिकारियों को टीका लगाया जाएगा। आवश्यकता पड़ने पर सत्र स्थलों की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जा सकती है। सिविल सर्जन ने लोगों से अपील की है कि अफवाह पर ध्यान नहीं देते स्वयं एवं परिवार के लोगों को टीका लगवाएं।

