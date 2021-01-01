पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सरायगढ़ ट्रैक पर 21 मार्च तक चलाई जा सकती ट्रेनें

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
  • रेल बजट में निर्मली-सरायगढ रेललाइन शामिल

सोमवार को केंद्रीय रेल बजट में समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के निर्मली-सरायगढ रेललाइन पर ट्रेन सेवा जल्द बहाल करने की बातें को शामिल किया गया है। मार्च 21 तक इस रेलखंड पर ट्रेन सेवा की शुरुआत करने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है। 22 किलोमीटर लंबी रेल लाइन में कोसी ब्रिज से आसनपुर कुपहा तक पहले ही ट्रेन सेवा की शुरुआत की जा चुकी है। इसके बाद अगले चरण में निर्मली से सरायगढ़ के बीच रेल सेवा बहाल हो सकेगी। पूर्व मध्य रेलवे के सीपीआरओ राजेश कुमार ने बताया कि नए रेल बजट में नई रेललाइन के निर्माण की राशि को बढ़ाकर 26 हजार 971 करोड़ से साल 2021-22 में 40 हजार 932 करोड़ रुपए किया गया है। इसमें 52 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई है।रेल ट्रैक के दोहरीकरण का बजट भी 21 हजार 545 करोड़ से बढ़कर 26 हजार 116 करोड़ रुपए हो गया है। इसमें 21 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी हुई। रेल ओवर ब्रिज व आरयूबी पर 6 हजार 204 करोड़ से बढ़कर 7 हजार 132 करोड़ रुपए किया गया है। इसमें 15 फीसदी का इजाफा है। जबकि ट्रैफिक सुविधा पर 2 हजार 58 करोड़ से बढ़ाकर 5 हजार 263 करोड़ करते हुए इसमें 156 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी दर्ज की गई है। समस्तीपुर रेल डिवीजन के सीनियर डीसीएम सरस्वतीचंद्र ने बताया कि पिंक बुक से योजनाओं की स्वीकृति की स्थिति साफ हो जाएगी।

