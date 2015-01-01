पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आग लगने की घटना:चूल्हे के आग से दो घर जले, 70 हजार नकदी का नुकसान, मशक्कत के बाद बूझी आग

पतरघट3 घंटे पहले
  • प्रखंड क्षेत्र के किसनपुर पंचायत के बजराहा कोरियानी टोला में घटी घटना

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के किसनपुर पंचायत के बजराहा कोरियानी टोला में बुधवार को चूल्हे से आग लगने के कारण दो घर एवं 70 हजार नगदी सहित करीब चार लाख से अधिक की संपत्ति के नुकसान होने का अनुमान है।

ग्रामीणों के प्रयास से आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। लेकिन तब तक दो घर जल कर पूरी तरह राख हो गए। किसनपुर पंचायत के बजराहा कोरियानी टोला के वार्ड संख्या एक निवासी विलक्षणी देवी पति अनिरूद्ध शर्मा, सोमनी देवी पति दिनेश शर्मा के घर में बुधवार को करीब 12 बजे दिन में आग लग गई। घर से आग की लपटें देख अगल-बगल के घर में शोर हुआ। इस दौरान आग दो परिवारों के आशियाने को पल भर में जला कर राखकर दिया। ग्रामीणों ने चापाकल के पानी से काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया। पीड़ित विलक्षणी देवी ने बताया कि खाना बनाने के बाद धान काटने के लिए बहियार चले गए थे। शोर होने पर गांव की और दौड़े तो देखे कि मेरे घर में आग लगी है। आग में बर्तन, कपड़ा, अनाज, ट्रंक सहित 70 हजार रुपए जो प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना से घर बनाने के लिए मिला था, वह जलकर नष्ट हो गया है। वहीं, दुखा शर्मा, नागो दास बचकन शर्मा, कैलाश शर्मा, उमेश शर्मा आदि ने आग बुझाने में मदद की। इधर घटना पर पंचायत के मुखिया सोनी कुमारी, पूर्व प्रमुख मनोज कुमार, सरपंच पति विद्यानंद दास, समाज सेवी राजकुमार यादव, हरी शंकर हरी ने पहुंच कर घटना की जानकारी ली और अंचलाधिकारी से पीड़ित परिवार को उचित मुआवजा देने की मांग की है।

