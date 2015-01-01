पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दर्दनाक:सड़क पर घेरकर चाकू से दो युवकों पर किया हमला, घायल इलाजरत

सहरसाएक घंटा पहले
सदर अस्पताल में इलाजरत चाकू से घायल युवक।
  • ठाकुर चौक के निकट आठ लोगों ने दिया घटना को अंजाम

स्थानीय बेंगहा, वार्ड नंबर 4 निवासी कुंदन कुमार और अजीत कुमार को शुक्रवार की देर शाम नरियार टोला निवासी मो. अकरम सहित सात-आठ अज्ञात लोगों ने मोटरसाइकिल से खदेड़ कर पकड़ा। इसके बाद दोनों युवकों पर चाकूबाजी की गई। चाकू उनके सिर, बांह, छाती और पेट में लगी। जिसके बाद आरोपी फरार हो गए। घायल को सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। घायल कुंदन कुमार ने बताया कि गुरुवार की देर रात बेंगहा चौक स्थित महिला की चाय दुकान में नरियार गांव निवासी मो. अकरम और दो-तीन अज्ञात लड़के मौजूद थे। वे लोग जबरन उक्त महिला से चाय और अन्य सामान उधारी मांग रहे थे। महिला उन्हें उधारी देने से इंकार कर रही थी। वे भी उक्त दुकान पर ही बैठा था। उन्होंने बीच-बचाव कर युवकों को हटा दिया। जिसके बाद उक्त युवक धमकी देकर चला गया। शुक्रवार को जब वे अपने ही गांव के अजीत कुमार के साथ बाजार आ रहे थे। तभी उक्त युवक ने उन्हें मोटरसाइकिल से खदेड़ कर ठाकुर चौक के निकट घेरा। फिर उनके और उनके मित्र पर चाकू से हमला कर दिया। जिसमें वे और उनके मित्र जख्मी हुए हैं। सदर थाना अध्यक्ष आर के सिंह ने बताया कि सूचना मिली थी। बयान दर्ज किया जाएगा। मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

