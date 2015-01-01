पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा का होगा आयोजन

सहरसा41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को आशा एवं एएनएम द्वारा इच्छुक पुरुषों के नामों को सूचीबद्ध किया जा रहा है। सीएस डॉ. अवधेश कुमार ने कहा कि 23 नवंबर से 6 दिसंबर तक पुरुष नसबंदी पखवाड़ा का आयोजन किया गया है। इस दौरान आशा कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा घर-घर जाकर सामुदायिक स्तर पर पुरुष नसबंदी के लिए योग्य दंपतियों के बीच जागरुकता फैलाते हुए उत्प्रेरित कर इच्छुक दंपतियों को सूचीबद्ध किया जाने का काम शुरू है। साथ ही आशा एवं एएनएम द्वारा घर-घर जाकर परिवार नियोजन के अन्य साधन की जानकारी दे रही है एवं उनके इच्छानुसार परिवार नियोजन के अन्य साधन उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि जनसंख्या स्थिरीकरण में पुरुष नसबंदी सबसे सरल उपाय है। जिसमें कम से कम शल्य चिकित्सा एवं इसके बाद कम देखभाल की आवश्यकता होती है। जबकि महिलाओं के परिवार नियोजन को लेकर की गई शल्य चिकित्सा और इसके बाद उनकी देखभाल कुछ अधिक और कठिन होती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें