तैयारी:भयमुक्त माहौल में कराया जाएगा मतदान : अरविंद

ग्वालपाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव को भयमुक्त एवं शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में कराए जाने को लेकर प्रशासन पूरी तरह से प्रतिबद्ध है। प्रखंड क्षेत्र में पुलिस के द्वारा लगातार वाहन चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। ग्वालपाड़ा थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार मिश्रा ने बताया कि शांतिपूर्ण तथा भयमुक्त मतदान के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन लगातार गश्त कर रहा है। भयमुक्त वातावरण में चुनाव संपन्न कराने को लेकर सीआईएसएफ सहित अन्य पुलिस बल की तीन कंपनियां लगाई जाएंगी। उनके ठहरने के लिए प्रखंड मुख्यालय में चार केंद्र बनाया गया है। प्रखंड मुख्यालय के मधुराम प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय, मधुराम मध्य विद्यालय, एमएमएमवी कॉलेज ग्वालपाड़ा तथा बीआरसी ग्वालपाड़ा में इन्हें ठहराया गया है।

