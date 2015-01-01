पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:ठंड बढ़ते शहर में सज गई गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानें

सहरसा2 घंटे पहले
ठंड बढ़ते ही शहर में गर्म कपड़ों की दुकानें सज गई है। यूपी के मुरादाबाद से करीब दर्जनभर कारोबारी विभिन्न सड़कों पर अपनी दुकान खोल कपड़े को बेच रहे हैं। सड़क किनारे सजी इन दुकानों में बिना ब्रांड के कम कीमत में सेंथेटिक रजाई, कंबल, तकिया, दरी, कालीन सहित अन्य गर्म कपड़े मिल जाते हैं। स्थानीय रमेश झा महिला कॉलेज रोड के किनारे गर्म कपड़े बेच रहे मुरादाबाद से आय इवले आलम ने बताया कि वे बीते दो साल से सहरसा में फूटपाथ पर अपनी दुकान लगा कर माल बेच रहे हैं। उनके साथ करीब आठ-दस अन्य कारोबारी भी उनके ही इलाके के आए हैं। वे लोग समाहरणालय, पंचवटी चौक सहित अन्य सड़क पर दुकान लगाए हैं।

