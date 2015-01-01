पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था का नमूना:पहली गाड़ी में पानी खत्म, दूसरी में पानी नहीं, तीसरी जाम में फंसी

सहरसा5 घंटे पहले
सोमवार की देर शाम गंगजला चौक स्थित खिलौने के गोदाम में एक घंटे तक उठती रही आग लपटें और अग्निशमन विभाग का दमकल बना रहा शोभा का वस्तु।
  • आग्निशमन विभाग के पास मात्र 3 दमकल लगी आग को जल्द बुझाने में फेल रहा विभाग
  • लाखों की संपत्ति खाक : अग्निशमन विभाग की कैसी है तैयारी, इसे समझने के लिए यह उदाहरण काफी है, आगे किसी की जान और संपत्ति पर आफत न आए इसलिए सतर्कता जरूरी

सोमवार की देर शाम गंगजला चौक स्थित खिलौने के गोदाम में लगी आग बुझाने में अग्निशामक दस्ता फेल हो गया। विभाग के पास तीन वाहन है लेकिन जब जरूरत पड़ी तो उसमें से दो वाहन घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने के बाद काम ही नहीं किया। तीसरे वाहन को बुलाया गया लेकिन वह बंगाली बाजार गुमटी पर लगी जाम में फंसा रह गया। इधर व्यवसायी का गोदाम धू-धू कर जलता रहा। लोगों ने अपने स्तर से भी प्रयास किया, इसके बाद अग्निशमन विभाग की पहली गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची। लेकिन वाहन में इतना कम पानी था कि गोदाम में लगी आग आधी भी नहीं बुझ पाई। ऑपरेशन के दौरान ही पानी खत्म हो गया। ऐसे में अग्निशमन विभाग की दूसरी छोटी गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची। लेकिन छोटी गाड़ी से एक बूंद भी पानी नहीं निकला। इसके बाद तीसरी गाड़ी को घटनास्थल पर पहुंचने के लिए कॉल किया गया। लेकिन उक्त गाड़ी बंगाली बाजार रेलवे ढाला के जाम में फंस गई।

पीड़ित ने कहा-समय पर गाड़ी पहुंचती तो नहीं होता नुकसान | पीड़ित नवीन भगत ने कहा वक्त पर गाड़ी खराब नहीं होती और दूसरी गाड़ी जाम में नहीं फंसती तो उनके लाखों रुपए के खिलौने जलने से बच सकते थे।

बंगाली बाजार रेलवे ढाला बड़ी है परेशानी
साढ़े आठ बजे आग लगी थी। करीब रात के 9:15 बजे तीसरी अग्निशमन गाड़ी मौके पर पहुंची। 9:45 बजे आग पर काबू पा लिया गया। लेकिन तब तक गोदाम में रखे खिलौने जल गए। ऐसे में गोदाम मालिक को लाखों रुपए का चूना लग गया।

बोले अधिकारी- गाड़ियां दुरुस्त होगी
बंगाली बाजार और गंगजला रेलवे गुमटी परेशानी है। छोटी गाड़ी भी मौके पर ही खराब हो गई थी। जिसे दुरुस्त करने की प्रक्रिया जल्द की जाएगी। -सत्येन्द्र कुमार, जिला अग्निशमन पदाधिकारी

घटना होने पर अक्सर यही होता हाल | सहरसा पुलिस लाइन स्थित अग्निशामक कार्यालय में तीन वाहन तैयार रखने का दावा विभाग करता है लेकिन जब घटना होती है तो अक्सर ये तीनों वाहनों में कोई न कोई धोखा दे जाता है।

गोदाम में रखे थे खिलौने

खिलौने गोदाम बस स्टैंड के पीछे अवस्थित रहने वाले नवीन कुमार भगत ने किराए पर ली थी। जिनके खिलौने उक्त गोदाम में रखे हुए थे। जिसमें शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लग गई।

