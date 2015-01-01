पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वर्कशाप का आयोजन:मखाना उत्पादन पर वर्कशॉप नौ नंवबर को

सहरसा44 मिनट पहले
बायोटेक किसान हब के अंतर्गत 9 नवंबर को मखाना उत्पादक किसान और उद्यमियों का एकदिवसीय ऑफलाइन व ऑनलाइन वर्कशाप का आयोजन किया जाएगा। इस कार्यशाला में कोसी प्रमंडल के सहरसा, मधेपुरा एवं सुपौल और पूर्णिया प्रमंडल के पूर्णिया, कटिहार, अररिया एवं किशनगंज के किसान ऑफलाइन प्रतिभागी रहेंगे। जबकि ऑनलाइन में छत्तीसगढ़, असम एवं पश्चिम बंगाल के किसान शामिल होंगे। बिहार कृषि विवि-सबौर, भागलपुर के वैज्ञानिक सह कार्यशाला के आयोजन सचिव डा. अनिल कुमार व डा. सी.के.पांडा ने संयुक्त रूप से बताया कि कार्यशाला का आयोजन भोला पासवान शास्त्री कृषि महाविद्यालय पूर्णिया एवं बिहार कृषि विवि-सबौर, भागलपुर के संयुक्त तत्वावधान में 9 नवंबर के पूर्वाह्न 10.30 बजे से शुरू किया जाएगा। किसानों को कार्यशाला से लाइव जुड़ने के लिए ID-821 0657 6379 एवं पासवर्ड-bau है।

